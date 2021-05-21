May 7
• Savanna Shawnkay Callahan, 20, Manchester, crew member to Trevar Lee Eversole, 26, Manchester, maintenance
• Patricia Ann Gambrel, 49, Corbin, disabled to Thomas Lee Black Sr., 61, Flat Lick, disabled
• Alyssa Grace Lynch, 21, McKee, server to Chad Dustin Sizemore, 24, McKee, grader
• Valerie Rose Lee, 34, London, unemployed to Darrell Edward Gvidon Brown, 37, Corbin, team leader
• Mercedes Renea Cheek, 25, London, unemployed to Dillon Liehue Mosley, 26, London, self employed
• Destany Susanne Edwards 28, London, speech therapist to Colton Blaine Lewis, 26, London, case manager
May 10
• Nichoel Renee Smith, 32, London, homemaker to William Kelly Burns, 27, London, self employed
• Amber Raquel Wren, 25, Lily, phlebotomist to Leslie Nathaniel Carter, 26, Lily, engineer
May 11
• Laura Ann Parriman, 33, Lily, unemployed to Timothy Jacob Muse, 27, Lily, carpenter
• Alexis Nicole Padron-Marcum, 30, London, CSR to Zachary Alexander Jarvis, 31, London, general labor
May 13
• Kendra Rachelle Sizemore, 24, Corbin, homemaker to Bryan William Bruner, 22, London, self employed
• Emilee Denise Stamper, 22, London, biller to Jacob Aaron Woolum, 22, London, maintenance
