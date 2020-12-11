Nov. 20
• Caitlin Michelle Cobb, 27, London, medical assistant to Austin Bruce Adams, 27, London, electrical apprentice
Nov. 23
• Stephanie Gaitan, 29, Corbin, student to Irwin Arturo Rivera Mejias, 31, Ft. Carson, Colo., military
• Victoria Nicole Neeley, 23, London, adult care attendant to Aaron Micah Napier, 27, London, general clerk I
Nov. 24
• Haley Mackenzie Sizemore, 23, London, teacher to Samuel Colby Lee Petro, 22, London, CSR
Nov. 25
• Samantha Mackensie McFadden, 20, Keavy, child service provider to Eric Dalton Emery, 30, Rockholds, Ky., dispatcher
• Tamara Michelle Banks, 58, London, patient access to James Howard Filgione, 65, Glenshaw, Pa., retired
• Moriah Kate Bevil, 21, Oneida, Ky., custodian to Bobby Lee Phillips, 29, London, CSR
• Hannah Rose Burkhart, 19, London, sanitizer to Michael Edward Holt, 33, London, carpenter
Nov. 30
• Haleigh Madisun Shinn, 23, London, homemaker to Cory Richard Cleveland, 34, London, truck driver
• Robi Nicole Burkey, 24, London, self employed to Jared Allen Tankersley, 26, London, yard worker
Dec. 1
• Lauren Drew Collett, 21, East Bernstadt, tutor to Gregory Briston Joseph Daly, 21, London, bank teller
Dec. 2
• Samantha Jo Beason, 20, London, student to Dylan Glenn Allen, 23, London, operator
