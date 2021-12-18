Nov. 22
• Betty Lou Phillips, 62, London, retired to James Allan Boggs, 64, London, retired
• Taylor Brooke Banks, 25, London, housewife to Norman Dewayne Baker, 28, London, self employed
Nov. 24
• Aubrey Marie Hodges, 27, London, pharmacist to Ryan Paul Worley, 28, London, laborer
Nov. 29
• Patty Ann Harris, 52, London, Laurel County Board of Education to Timothy Mark Pridemore, 44, London, Laurel County Board of Education
Nov. 30
• Loretta Lou Mounce, 47, Somerset, sales to Jeremy Lynn Martin, 40, Mt. Vernon, sales
Dec. 2
• Hope Elizabeth Nelson, 19, London, CSR to Austin Kendel Mills, 20, London, residential assistant
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.