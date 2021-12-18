Sentinel logo

Nov. 22

• Betty Lou Phillips, 62, London, retired to James Allan Boggs, 64, London, retired

• Taylor Brooke Banks, 25, London, housewife to Norman Dewayne Baker, 28, London, self employed

Nov. 24

• Aubrey Marie Hodges, 27, London, pharmacist to Ryan Paul Worley, 28, London, laborer

Nov. 29

• Patty Ann Harris, 52, London, Laurel County Board of Education to Timothy Mark Pridemore, 44, London, Laurel County Board of Education

Nov. 30

• Loretta Lou Mounce, 47, Somerset, sales to Jeremy Lynn Martin, 40, Mt. Vernon, sales

Dec. 2

• Hope Elizabeth Nelson, 19, London, CSR to Austin Kendel Mills, 20, London, residential assistant

