Nov. 6

• April Dawn Staats, 39, London, student to Carroll Truman Adams II, 46, Lexington, factory worker

• Keshia Lynn Bruce, 29, London, stay-at-home mom to Kevin Dean Lawson, 44, London, factory worker

• Jessica Dawn Marcum, 27, Annville, data entry to Jamie Lynn Albshouse, 35, Annville, lineman

• Jessica Michelle Grant, 26, Corbin, environmental compliance assistant to Carl Matthew Cole Lickliter, 27, Corbin, self employed

Nov. 9

• Kaitlyn Elizabeth Maureen Bland, 22, London, ultrasound tech to Robert Timothy Andrew Jones, 27, London, security officer

• Destiny Lashay Smallwood, 19, Lily, server to Dylan Joseph Mika, 20, Lily, dish washer

Nov. 10

• Makenzie Lynn Napier, 18, Thousandsticks, Ky., receptionist to Cameron Miles Johnson, 19, Flat Lick, Ky., truck loader

• Ashley Nicole Miller, 26, Corbin, corrections officer to James Quentin Littlejohn Jr. III, 31, Richmond, corrections officer

Nov. 17

• Ashley Nicole Dezarn, 21, London, custodian to Zachary Ryan Messer, 25, London, custodian

Nov. 18

• Patricia Carolyn King, 66, Pine Knot, Ky., receptionist to James Howard Trammell, 70, Pine Knot, Ky., retired

• Tamara Marie Henderson, 23, London, unemployed to Tommy Wayne Hicks, 28, London, factory worker

• Janie Marie Warren-Montoya, 26, London, schedule coordinator to Srikanth Vadlapati, 31, London, software engineer

• Amanda Beth Powell, 26, London, manager to Jeffrey Matthew Vanvalkenburg, 38, London, manager

Nov. 19

• Brittany Nicole Green, 32, East Bernstadt, personal trainer to Ryan Michael Brown, 30, East Bernstadt, UPS

