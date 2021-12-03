Sentinel logo

Nov. 9

• Heather Mackenzie Kinder, 23, London, unemployed to Stephen Alan Farmer II, 22, London, factory worker

• Ashley Marie Anderson, 25, Lily, housewife to Jesse Delane Parker, 34, Lily, mechanic

Nov. 10

• Shalene Emily May Karr, 25, Keavy, cashier to James Carl Feltner Jr., 32, Corbin, shift manager

• Dakota Mackenzie Burns, 22, London, self employed to Justin Robert Schmidt, 21, London, order filler

Nov. 12

• Shelby Nicole McCully, 23, Corbin, unemployed to Nathan Daniel Kline, 23, Butler, Penn., IT services

• Hailey Marie Wampler, 26, London, hair dresser to Raymond Dale Nicholson, 26, London, military

Nov. 15

• Victoria Nicole Vaughn, 19, East Bernstadt, cashier to Anthony Keith Alexander Johnson, 20, East Bernstadt, shift leader

