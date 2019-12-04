Nov. 21
• Laura Alexis Larae McDaniel, 18, Manchester, unemployed to Joshua Stephen Hoskins, 19, Manchester, mail prepper
Nov. 22
• Amanda Lynn LaPointe, 39, London, homemaker to Travis Scott Warren, 37, London, truck driver
• Krysten Jane Shirley, 21, London, unemployed to Aaron Scott Allen Jackson, 24, London, retail clerk
Nov. 25
• Holly Sierra King, 18, Annville, unemployed to Paul Daniel Shell, 23, Annville, truck driver
• Erica Lynne Scott, 30, London, weld operator to Stephen Scott Jewell, 36, London, fork lift operator
Nov. 26
• Matthew Ryan Best, 26, London, retired to Jonathan Monroe Martin, 31, London, physician
• Montana Skye Adkins, 21, Corbin, student to Brenda Alex Yaden, 21, Corbin truck driver
• Harley Roxanne Gray 36, Tyner, R.N. to Porter Dean Maiden, 34, Pineville, RRT
• Doris Jean Bledsoe, 55, London, department manager to James Michael Hoskins, 56, London, mechanic
Nov. 27
• Matessa Rozlind Joy Corn, 37, London, sales associate to Audra Richelle Dainaira Witt, 23, London, delivery driver
• Ariel Paige Schwenk, 22, London, homemaker to Zachary Steven Nolan, 22, London, land surveyor
