Nov. 6

• Shyla Ann Matesic, 23, London, receptionist to Tyler James Bundy, 23, London, loader

Nov. 7

• Amanda Danielle Robbins, 38, London, self employed to Michael Patrick Doyle, 44, London, self employed

Nov. 8

• Jessica Ellen Fields, 36, London, instructor to Matthew Erik Singer, 46, East Bernstadt, airport manager

• Crystal Lavonne Craig, 43, London, director to Kevin Dewayne Alexander, 47, London, assembly line worker

Nov. 12

• Summer Patryce Lauryn Garlen, 21, Corbin, office assistant to Ricky Dewayne Ferguson, 23, Corbin, store manager

