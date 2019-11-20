Nov. 6
• Shyla Ann Matesic, 23, London, receptionist to Tyler James Bundy, 23, London, loader
Nov. 7
• Amanda Danielle Robbins, 38, London, self employed to Michael Patrick Doyle, 44, London, self employed
Nov. 8
• Jessica Ellen Fields, 36, London, instructor to Matthew Erik Singer, 46, East Bernstadt, airport manager
• Crystal Lavonne Craig, 43, London, director to Kevin Dewayne Alexander, 47, London, assembly line worker
Nov. 12
• Summer Patryce Lauryn Garlen, 21, Corbin, office assistant to Ricky Dewayne Ferguson, 23, Corbin, store manager
