Marriage Licenses Issued Nov. 4, 2019 8 hrs ago Nov. 4 • Brenda Cheryl Thompson, 49, Corbin, unemployed to Benjamin Jeff Sellards Sr., 69, London, retired React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Brenda Cheryl Thompson Marriage License Benjamin Jeff Sellards Sr. London Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries PROFFITT, Merv BECKNER, Imogene BLAKEMAN, Robert COLE, Donald Bryant, Alene Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew orange striping on I-75 in Laurel County intended to alert motorists to construction activity Michael Bublé coming to LouisvilleMan sentenced on sodomy convictionEast Bernstadt releases Principal's List, Honor Roll for first nine weeksCOOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Cornbread salad recipe Suspect in Dollar General robbery arrestedLaurel Sheriff's Office seeking information on three missing teensLaurel County Elementary Basketball StandingsLily man pleads in 2018 sex abuse of childFirst snow of the season Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.