Sentinel logo

Oct. 11

• Stephanie Jennings Singler, 29, London, caregiver to Maurkyce LaTrell Barber, 30, London, production

Oct. 12

• Ashley Nicole Jones, 25, London, CSR to Clynton Chekota Taylor, 25, London, truck driver

Oct. 13

• Jamie Renee Cromer, 46, Crab Orchard, wound care office coordinator to Jerry Allen Hensley, 48, Mt. Vernon, food service worker

Oct. 14

• Lorene Ellen Mulder, 52, London, homemaker to Richard Darnell Gentry, 55, London, disabled

• Kaylee Leann Owens, 18, London, housewife to Joshua Caleb Werner, 18, London, unemployed

• Angel Harlie Lynn Grubb, 20, London, unemployed to William Jay Sandifer, 21, Lily, stocker

Oct. 15

• Whitney Lynn Reams, 27, East Bernstadt, homemaker to Shane Jordan Smith, 27, East Bernstadt, unemployed

• Jaime Danielle Long, 44, London, teacher to David Samson Curry Jr., 41, Corbin, construction worker

• Huyanna Danielle Parsons, 20, London, server to Joseph Scott Austin, 22, London, manager

Oct. 18

• Haley Elizabeth Phelps, 30, Savannah, Ga., environmental safety manager to Kristopher Kody Brown, 33, Savannah, Ga., IT engineer

• Shaylee Ann Burke, 25, London, waitress to Jim Brody Watkins, 27, London, waiter

• Jessica Hope Nicely, 37, London, customer service to Curtis Charles Allen II, 41, London, merchandiser

• Norma Gail Wagers, 60, London, disabled to Millard Hubbard, 65, London, disabled

• Shannon Acacia Gibson, 27, London, unemployed to Jason Alan Maggard, 38, London, unemployed

Oct. 19

Sarah Marie Shemenski, 49, East Bernstadt, farmer to Robert Stanley Napier Jr., 53, East Bernstadt, farmer

• Monica Frances Fawbush, 20, London, manager to Charles Christopher Allen, 21, East Bernstadt, front desk receptionist

• Jammie Renee Wyatt, 30, Barbourville, peer support specialist to Demetrius Raguan Maxberry, 21, Gray, peer support specialist

• Stephanie Faye Minton, 48, London, mail sorter to William Isaac Hall, 49, London, unemployed

Oct. 20

Emily Ann Kienzle, 30, London, manager to Jeremiah Thomas Bolin, 30, London, software engineer

Oct. 21

• Serena Smith Collins, 44, London, CSR to John Michael Davidson, 46, London, CSR

• Jessica Lynn Mullikin, 38, Richmond, personal care assistant to Charles Stacy Holbrook, 53, London, disabled

• Michelle Lee Spurlock, 49, London, factory worker to Daniel Wayne Garland, 49, London, landscaper

• Stephanie Marie Mahan, 35, Hedgesville, WV, nurse to Ronald Roy Glazer Jr., 31, Hedgesville, WV, U.S. Air Force

Oct. 22

Karena Rose Huff, 31, Corbin, factory worker to Jonathan Scott Singleton, 25, Corbin, laborer

• Hayley Michelle Bays, 21, London, student to Roy Alan Darling, 27, London, side work

• Caitlyn Leeann Mills, 26, Corbin, district manager to Hannah Elizabeth Renea Foley, 19, Corbin, direct support professional

Oct. 25

• Brittany Paige Clontz, 24, London, CMA to Tristan Michael Blake Sizemore, 20, London, R.A.

• Kimberly Ann Powell, 51, Corbin, unemployed to Aaron Lee Lockaby, 51, London, city employee

Oct. 26

• Jennifer Michelle Hunt, 39, London, independent contractor to Michael Ray Hubbard, 51, London, operations supervisor

Oct. 27

• Dana Lynn Kinney, 57, London, teachers aide to Richard Dee Kinney, 54, London, retired

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you