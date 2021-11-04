Oct. 11
• Stephanie Jennings Singler, 29, London, caregiver to Maurkyce LaTrell Barber, 30, London, production
Oct. 12
• Ashley Nicole Jones, 25, London, CSR to Clynton Chekota Taylor, 25, London, truck driver
Oct. 13
• Jamie Renee Cromer, 46, Crab Orchard, wound care office coordinator to Jerry Allen Hensley, 48, Mt. Vernon, food service worker
Oct. 14
• Lorene Ellen Mulder, 52, London, homemaker to Richard Darnell Gentry, 55, London, disabled
• Kaylee Leann Owens, 18, London, housewife to Joshua Caleb Werner, 18, London, unemployed
• Angel Harlie Lynn Grubb, 20, London, unemployed to William Jay Sandifer, 21, Lily, stocker
Oct. 15
• Whitney Lynn Reams, 27, East Bernstadt, homemaker to Shane Jordan Smith, 27, East Bernstadt, unemployed
• Jaime Danielle Long, 44, London, teacher to David Samson Curry Jr., 41, Corbin, construction worker
• Huyanna Danielle Parsons, 20, London, server to Joseph Scott Austin, 22, London, manager
Oct. 18
• Haley Elizabeth Phelps, 30, Savannah, Ga., environmental safety manager to Kristopher Kody Brown, 33, Savannah, Ga., IT engineer
• Shaylee Ann Burke, 25, London, waitress to Jim Brody Watkins, 27, London, waiter
• Jessica Hope Nicely, 37, London, customer service to Curtis Charles Allen II, 41, London, merchandiser
• Norma Gail Wagers, 60, London, disabled to Millard Hubbard, 65, London, disabled
• Shannon Acacia Gibson, 27, London, unemployed to Jason Alan Maggard, 38, London, unemployed
Oct. 19
• Sarah Marie Shemenski, 49, East Bernstadt, farmer to Robert Stanley Napier Jr., 53, East Bernstadt, farmer
• Monica Frances Fawbush, 20, London, manager to Charles Christopher Allen, 21, East Bernstadt, front desk receptionist
• Jammie Renee Wyatt, 30, Barbourville, peer support specialist to Demetrius Raguan Maxberry, 21, Gray, peer support specialist
• Stephanie Faye Minton, 48, London, mail sorter to William Isaac Hall, 49, London, unemployed
Oct. 20
• Emily Ann Kienzle, 30, London, manager to Jeremiah Thomas Bolin, 30, London, software engineer
Oct. 21
• Serena Smith Collins, 44, London, CSR to John Michael Davidson, 46, London, CSR
• Jessica Lynn Mullikin, 38, Richmond, personal care assistant to Charles Stacy Holbrook, 53, London, disabled
• Michelle Lee Spurlock, 49, London, factory worker to Daniel Wayne Garland, 49, London, landscaper
• Stephanie Marie Mahan, 35, Hedgesville, WV, nurse to Ronald Roy Glazer Jr., 31, Hedgesville, WV, U.S. Air Force
Oct. 22
• Karena Rose Huff, 31, Corbin, factory worker to Jonathan Scott Singleton, 25, Corbin, laborer
• Hayley Michelle Bays, 21, London, student to Roy Alan Darling, 27, London, side work
• Caitlyn Leeann Mills, 26, Corbin, district manager to Hannah Elizabeth Renea Foley, 19, Corbin, direct support professional
Oct. 25
• Brittany Paige Clontz, 24, London, CMA to Tristan Michael Blake Sizemore, 20, London, R.A.
• Kimberly Ann Powell, 51, Corbin, unemployed to Aaron Lee Lockaby, 51, London, city employee
Oct. 26
• Jennifer Michelle Hunt, 39, London, independent contractor to Michael Ray Hubbard, 51, London, operations supervisor
Oct. 27
• Dana Lynn Kinney, 57, London, teachers aide to Richard Dee Kinney, 54, London, retired
