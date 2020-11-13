Oct. 12

• Halee Brianna Hacker, 26, Manchester, teacher to Ethan John Woodlee, 25, Livingston, self employed

• Kendra Noel Spencer, 29, London, CSR to Joshua Henry Cornett, 34, London, host

Oct. 13

• Amber Nicole Hensley, 30, Lily, housewife to Enrique Jiminez Palacios, 36, Lily, insulator

Oct. 15

• Shaina Terrell Hughes, 33, London, supervisor to Brandon Shane Henson, 34, Lily, assistant manager

• Lacey Nicole Quinlan, 28, London, retail to Miles Heath Adams, 27, London, lab technician

• Erin Lindsey Cox, 30, Corbin, newspaper editor to Cory Daniel Butler, 29, Corbin, inspector

Oct. 16

• Valerie Nicole Philpot, 24, London, cosmetologist to Bowen Jeffery Odis Dixon, 24, London, mechanic

• Kathy Lynn Overbey, 52, London, student to Kenneth Drayton Wooton, 51, London, laborer

• Jayda Rae Elizabeth Robinson, 19, London, tech to Aaron Shane Patton, 22, London, roofer

Oct. 19

• Morgan Kelly Barwick, 29, Corbin, CSR to Christopher Douglas Lee Carpenter, 21, Corbin, manager/salesman

• Jennifer Lynn Demoss, 40, London, unemployed to Kevin Scott Hensley, 29, London, SSI

Oct. 26

• Flolisha Nichole Andrews, 26, London, CSR to Curtis, Mitchell Goss, 26, London, delivery driver

• Rachel Ezell Bevins, 43, Kingsport, Tenn., physician to Shane Matthew Lambert, 43, Kingsport, Tenn., sales

Oct. 28

• Lorie Ann Day, 42, Lily, store manager to Ricky Lane Hart, 55, Corbin, sales

• Cassanda Jolynne Strawser, 26, East Bernstadt, CFI to David Jeffrey King, 30, East Bernstadt, data entry clerk

Oct. 29

• Alicia Cheyenne Moore, 22, London, stay-at-home mom to Kenneth Wayne Thompson II, 34, London, construction

• Gracey Kathleen Gregory, 20, Lily, disabled to James Thomas Walker, 23, Lily, disabled

• Shana Lynn Helton, 23, Williamsburg, waitress to Tristain Levi Lange, 24, Corbin, BSR

Oct. 30

• Alyssa Rena Stephenson, 20, London, optician to Brandon Dakota Lyons, 25, London, car detail and tint

