Oct. 28
• Katie Elizabeth Estelle Harper, 18, London, house cleaner to Isaac Lee Napier, 19, East Bernstadt, carpenter
• Michelle Renee Cope, 31, East Bernstadt, restaurant manager to Arlo Todd Justice, 41, East Bernstadt, restaurant manager
• Meagan Yolanda Neal, 33, Manchester, disabled to Kevin Dewayne Hale, 36, Manchester, disabled
Oct. 29
• Faith McKenzie Thompson, 19, London, unemployed to Timothy Carroll Jones, 22, London, cook
• Sylvia Lene Smith, 42, London, supervisor to Elvis Wayne Stamper, 41, London, forklift driver
• Amanda Nicole Reynolds, 39, East Bernstadt, homemaker to Anthony Dwight Johnson, 31, London, truck driver
• Victoria Moreen Newberry, 22, London, emergency room technician to Kenneth Bruce Southerland, 23, Lily, order filler
Nov. 2
• Noel Grace Neiderman, 20, East Bernstadt, unemployed to Neal Tristan Goforth, 24, London, Robinson Stave
Nov. 3
• Caitlin Marie Lockaby, 20, Gray, Ky., stay at home mom to Clay Bradley Tucker, 21, Gray, Ky., self employed/National Guard
• Patty Marie Jackson, 51, London, unemployed to Nathan Astor McDaniel, 85, London, retired farmer
• Regina Kay Swanner, 59, East Bernstadt, department chair to Eric Harris Hart, 58, London, general manager CBOCS
• Makenna Briann Caldwell, 21, London, medical assistant to Dawson Tate Knuckles, 22, Arjay, Ky., mechanic
• Dianne Lynn Moore, 69, Lexington, barista to Billy Ray Moore, 72, Annville, retired
