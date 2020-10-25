Sentinel logo

Oct. 8

• Lyndsey Faye Brooke Anderson, 19, London, student to Cole Edwin Likins, 24, London, Borden Dairy

Oct. 9

• Kelly Danielle Blankenship, 26, London, homemaker to Isaac Lee Moore, 24, London, factory worker

• Kinsey Rechelle House, 32, London, medical assistant to Justin Eddy Wayne Sizemore, 35, London, senior supervisor

• Lindsey Brooke Hobbs, 25, London, medical assistant to James Nathaniel Stewart, 27, London, lineman

• Hope Lee Proffitt, 24, London, CSR to Dustin Cordell Farmer, 20, Barbourville, laborer

• Julie Danielle Johnson, 42, Versailles, Ky., administration to Curtis Brandon Brewer, 42, London, contractor

Oct. 12

• Nikki Fallon Wyrick, 29, London, dental assistant to Kathryn Elizabeth Bowling, 25, London, student

• Cameron Dewayne Ross, 21, Parkers Lake, Ky., student to Cody Wayne Whitaker, 29, Annville, CSR

