Oct. 17

• Amanda Alechia Lynn Spurlock, 25, London, CSR to Cameron Berlon Robinson, 24, London, factory worker

• Teresa Aide Martinez Elorza, 39, London, homemaker to Santos Eduardo Basoria Torres, 24, London, server

• Mary Katherine Whitfield, 22, London, Family Resource Director to Zachary Douglas Hurley, 23, East Bernstadt, student

Oct. 18

• Courtney Michelle Henson, 24, London, sales associate to Jared Christopher Mink, 25, London, general laborer

• Barbara Jo Taylor, 49, London, office clerk to Douglas Wade Ward, 55, London, clerk

• Kaci Marie Moore, 32, Corbin, student to Jimmy Dean Martin, 40, Corbin, utility construction

• Jennifer Mitchell Caudill, 24, London, cashier to Kaleb Shane Williams, 27, London, diesel mechanic

Oct. 21

• Christie Marie Ross, 41, London, factory worker to Daniel Lee Dunlop, 36, London, factory worker

Oct. 22

• Taylora Dayne Smith, 30, Manchester, quality analyst to Dylan Dakota Eaton, 24, London, CSR

• Amber Renee Weaver, 27, London, cashier to Richard Coty Centers, 27, London, pressman

Oct. 24

• Janel Nicole Hoskins, 34, East Bernstadt, unemployed to Lonnie Travis Ross, 35, East Bernstadt, self employed

• Nicole Ann Stathis Chiaramonte, 23, London, homemaker to Derrick William Jordan, 25, London, warehouse worker

• Emily Anne Parker, 31, Huber Heights, Ohio, nurse to Derrick Craig Haddox, 29, Claremore, OK, U.S. Marines

Oct. 25

• Jordan Tinelle Payne, 27, London, waitress to Larry Wayne Karr, 47, Lily, unemployed

• Morgan Blake Whittemore, 24, East Bernstadt, unemployed to Jesse James Bledsoe Jr., 25, East Bernstadt, assembly worker

• Morgan Danae Smith, 20, Annville, teacher's aide to Jeremiah Chase Vaughn, 19, London, lineman

