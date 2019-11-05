Oct. 28

• Bridget Nicole Chetham, 31, Corbin, disabled to Jeremy William Martin, 32, Corbin, unemployed

• Sarah Deandra Brooke Morgan, 26, Corbin, manager to Kenneth Dean Ramsey III, 37, London, electrician apprentice

• Olivia Paige Salva, 20, London, unemployed to Bradley Tate Hundley, 21, London, military

• Charlene Sheffield, 45, London, barber to William Daniel Turner, 50, Campton, Ky., maintenance supervisor

Oct. 29

• Seaira Nicole Inman, 20, Corbin, CSR to Robert Houston Draper, 23, Corbin, CSR

Oct. 30

• Candi Michelle Mumford, 30, London, factory worker to Charles Achilles Jackson Jr., 52, London, electrician

• Amanda Gail Proffitt, 43, London, unemployed to Gary Dean Proffitt, 43, London, police officer

