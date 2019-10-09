Sept. 25
• Rebecca Lynn Caldwell, 22, London, data entry to Ethan Edward R. Harris, 27, London, department supervisor
Sept. 30
• Susie Marlene Charles, 56, London, office manager to James Leslie Johnson, 49, London, machinist
• Chandra Hope Hall, 25, London, unemployed to Justin Lee Garrison, 27, Corbin, Fed-X driver
• Alison Jenette Denny, 35, Lily, teacher to Jolen Aaron Philpot, 29, Lily, retail sales
• Emily Rose Ledington, 25, London, teacher to Snowden Baker III, 32, London, meter reader
Oct. 1
• Rhonda Lee McQueen, 52, London, disabled to Albert Mills, 74, London, retired
• Theresa Mary Stevens, 54, London, R.N. to David Lee Poerio, 58, London, self employed
• Whitney Leann Curry, 21, London, housekeeping to Joseph Brian Carroll, 36, London, maintenance
• Kaitlyn Victoria Stidham, 23, Corbin, CNA to Matthew Brian Gilliam, 24, Corbin, retail associate
• Seak Mean Veng, 21, London, unemployed to Derrick Thachan, 30, London, nail tech
• Julia Ann Berry, 32, London, unemployed to Brandon Keith Hale, 26, London, unemployed
Oct. 3
• Angela Michelle Matney, 44, Keavy, dispatcher to David Keith Anders, 47, Keavy, state police auditor
Oct. 4
• Kylar Hayden Smith, 20, London, bank teller to Branson Paul Hamilton, 21, London, HVAC technician
• Justice Maria Fultz-Ray, 19, East Bernstadt, student to Jared Timothy Wayne Moore, 22, East Bernstadt, factory worker
• Hunter Cheyenne Kennedy, 25, London, homemaker to Michael Ray Lunsford, 30, London, mechanic
• Kimberly Ann Patton, 28, East Bernstadt, grocery clerk to Jackie Eugene Reynolds, 39, Bronston, Ky., retail auto parts
• Carolyn Ann Bowling, 69, Knoxville, retired to Stephen Gerald Majors, 70, Shepherdsville, Ky., retired
• Terry Ann Miller, 46, London, teacher's assistant to Tracy Marlan Estes, 48, London, collector
Oct. 5
• Jamie Lea-Arnold Baker, 26, London, physical therapist to Patrick Elgin Blevins, 27, London, technical media producer
