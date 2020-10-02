Sentinel logo

Sept. 14

• April Diana Oakley, 35, London, coordinator to Stephen Tyler Mullins, 42, London, mixer

Sept. 16

• Kasey Lynn Harris, 20, London, CSR to Keith Samuel Smith, 21, London, mail room operator

Sept. 17

• Mollie Danielle Smith, 24, Lily, disabled to Sammy Keith Krueger, 49, Lily, commercial driver

• Ashley Ann Mills, 33, Keavy, unemployed to Gabriel Cruz Rivera, 33, Keavy, garage door installer

Sept. 18

• Leslie Nichole Chinn, 33, London, hair dresser to Christopher Scott Woods, 34, East Bernstadt, UPS

• Patricia Ann Dawson, 65, Lily, retired to Johnny Ray Hopkins, 64, Lily, retired

• Kelly June Morris, 52, London, administrative assistant to Robert Wayne Blair, 52, London, City of London employee

