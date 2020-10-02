Sept. 14
• April Diana Oakley, 35, London, coordinator to Stephen Tyler Mullins, 42, London, mixer
Sept. 16
• Kasey Lynn Harris, 20, London, CSR to Keith Samuel Smith, 21, London, mail room operator
Sept. 17
• Mollie Danielle Smith, 24, Lily, disabled to Sammy Keith Krueger, 49, Lily, commercial driver
• Ashley Ann Mills, 33, Keavy, unemployed to Gabriel Cruz Rivera, 33, Keavy, garage door installer
Sept. 18
• Leslie Nichole Chinn, 33, London, hair dresser to Christopher Scott Woods, 34, East Bernstadt, UPS
• Patricia Ann Dawson, 65, Lily, retired to Johnny Ray Hopkins, 64, Lily, retired
• Kelly June Morris, 52, London, administrative assistant to Robert Wayne Blair, 52, London, City of London employee
