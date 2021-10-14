Sept. 17
• Chelsie Leigh Thomas, 18, London, housewife to Harlan Ray Carroll, 25, Corbin, construction labor
Sept. 20
• Ashley Danielle Lawson, 28, London, unemployed to Phillip Dewayne Campbell, 27, London, welder
• Traci Lynn Bush, 18, London, unemployed to Bryant Joseph Edward Johns, 19, Corbin, cabin builder
Sept. 21
• Sara Jo Campbell, 29, East Bernstadt, manager to Jonathan James Shoupe, 36, East Bernstadt, truck driver
• Jannessa Gabrielle Lynn Proffitt, 20, Lily, sales associate to Christopher Caleb Jackson, 23, Lily, MPI Metals
• Kendra Daniele Grubb, 23, London, unemployed to Marcus Wayne Mobley, 23, East Bernstadt, truck driver
Sept. 22
• Savannah Lee Mariah Burkhart, 26, East Bernstadt, pharmacy tech to Addison Tyler Eversole, 30, East Bernstadt, laborer
Sept. 27
• Jessica Renee Tolliver, 29, London, website manager to Logan Neal Deaton, 29, London, logistics manager
• Barbara Eugenia Lucas, 31, London, sales rep to Douglas Delane Hacker, 30, London, sales rep
Sept. 28
• Desire Nicole McKnight, 29, London, manager to Robert Shane Lockaby, 32, London, unemployed
Sept. 29
• Katerina Marie Smallwood, 23, London, unemployed to Jacob Ryan Nicholson, 23, London, stock crew
Sept. 30
• Patience Alexa Hodge, 20, East Bernstadt, front office clerk to Austin Wesley Glen Gabbard, 27, East Bernstadt, barber
Oct. 1
• Claudia Guadalupe Brisneo Meza, 27, London, translator to Pedro Valadez Perez, 35, London, construction worker
• Misty Dawn Collins, 28, East Bernstadt, stay-at-home mom to Larry Edward Dale Allen Jr., 42, East Bernstadt, supervisor
• Morgan Brooke Mills, 26, Gray, online sales rep to Nicholas Allen Karr, 27, Lily, laborer
Oct. 4
• Ercela Hope Renfro, 45, Mt. Vernon, teacher to Robert Vincent Ledington Jr., 54, East Bernstadt, teacher
• Amanda Rae Tidwell, 32, Corbin, stay-at-home mom to Steven Lee Skidmore, 47, Corbin, General Manager
