Sentinel logo

Sept. 17

• Chelsie Leigh Thomas, 18, London, housewife to Harlan Ray Carroll, 25, Corbin, construction labor

Sept. 20

• Ashley Danielle Lawson, 28, London, unemployed to Phillip Dewayne Campbell, 27, London, welder

• Traci Lynn Bush, 18, London, unemployed to Bryant Joseph Edward Johns, 19, Corbin, cabin builder

Sept. 21

• Sara Jo Campbell, 29, East Bernstadt, manager to Jonathan James Shoupe, 36, East Bernstadt, truck driver

• Jannessa Gabrielle Lynn Proffitt, 20, Lily, sales associate to Christopher Caleb Jackson, 23, Lily, MPI Metals

• Kendra Daniele Grubb, 23, London, unemployed to Marcus Wayne Mobley, 23, East Bernstadt, truck driver

Sept. 22

Savannah Lee Mariah Burkhart, 26, East Bernstadt, pharmacy tech to Addison Tyler Eversole, 30, East Bernstadt, laborer

Sept. 27

• Jessica Renee Tolliver, 29, London, website manager to Logan Neal Deaton, 29, London, logistics manager

• Barbara Eugenia Lucas, 31, London, sales rep to Douglas Delane Hacker, 30, London, sales rep

Sept. 28

• Desire Nicole McKnight, 29, London, manager to Robert Shane Lockaby, 32, London, unemployed

Sept. 29

• Katerina Marie Smallwood, 23, London, unemployed to Jacob Ryan Nicholson, 23, London, stock crew

Sept. 30

• Patience Alexa Hodge, 20, East Bernstadt, front office clerk to Austin Wesley Glen Gabbard, 27, East Bernstadt, barber

Oct. 1

• Claudia Guadalupe Brisneo Meza, 27, London, translator to Pedro Valadez Perez, 35, London, construction worker

• Misty Dawn Collins, 28, East Bernstadt, stay-at-home mom to Larry Edward Dale Allen Jr., 42, East Bernstadt, supervisor

• Morgan Brooke Mills, 26, Gray, online sales rep to Nicholas Allen Karr, 27, Lily, laborer

Oct. 4

• Ercela Hope Renfro, 45, Mt. Vernon, teacher to Robert Vincent Ledington Jr., 54, East Bernstadt, teacher

• Amanda Rae Tidwell, 32, Corbin, stay-at-home mom to Steven Lee Skidmore, 47, Corbin, General Manager

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you