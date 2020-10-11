Sentinel logo

Sept. 21

• Christina Frances Standish, 46, Corbin, unemployed to Monroe Roark Jr., 38, Manchester, W. A. Kendall

• Heather Dawn Gregory, 21, Lily, unemployed to Joshua Clay Bush, 21, Lily, truck driver

• Shonda Maelynn Adams, 19, London, factory worker to John David Lee Abel, 19, London, factory worker

• Rebecca Earlene Brock, 44, London, unemployed to Harlie Dale Hammack, 49, London, truck driver

• Megan Sheree McKenzie, 23, Lily, CMA to Jordan David Bellavance, 26, Lily, transportation

Sept. 22

• Rebecca Ann Roberson, 21, Corbin, nurse to Brandon Lee Hammack, 27, Corbin, factory worker

Sept. 23

• Tiffany Brooke Hall, 24, London, resident associate to Rusty Shane Smith, 30, London, maintenance

Sept. 24

• Roxanne Dawn Rose, 55, East Bernstadt, management to Jack Penny Watkins, 71, East Bernstadt, plumber

• Cassandra Elizabeth Walden, 25, Williamsburg, teacher to Eric Michael Marshall, 30, Tyner, factory worker

• Marissa Danielle Hedrick, 28, London, music therapist to Hunter Garrett Riley, 29, Williamsburg, developer

