Sept. 21
• Christina Frances Standish, 46, Corbin, unemployed to Monroe Roark Jr., 38, Manchester, W. A. Kendall
• Heather Dawn Gregory, 21, Lily, unemployed to Joshua Clay Bush, 21, Lily, truck driver
• Shonda Maelynn Adams, 19, London, factory worker to John David Lee Abel, 19, London, factory worker
• Rebecca Earlene Brock, 44, London, unemployed to Harlie Dale Hammack, 49, London, truck driver
• Megan Sheree McKenzie, 23, Lily, CMA to Jordan David Bellavance, 26, Lily, transportation
Sept. 22
• Rebecca Ann Roberson, 21, Corbin, nurse to Brandon Lee Hammack, 27, Corbin, factory worker
Sept. 23
• Tiffany Brooke Hall, 24, London, resident associate to Rusty Shane Smith, 30, London, maintenance
Sept. 24
• Roxanne Dawn Rose, 55, East Bernstadt, management to Jack Penny Watkins, 71, East Bernstadt, plumber
• Cassandra Elizabeth Walden, 25, Williamsburg, teacher to Eric Michael Marshall, 30, Tyner, factory worker
• Marissa Danielle Hedrick, 28, London, music therapist to Hunter Garrett Riley, 29, Williamsburg, developer
