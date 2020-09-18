Sentinel logo

Sept. 3

• Kimberly Sue Martin, 38, Lily, homemaker to Emily Elizabeth Hopper, 22, Lily, caregiver

• Sidney Mycal Reed, 22, London, teacher to Austin Scott Wagner, 24, London, essential worker

Sept. 4

• Hayley Michelle Smith, 27, Nashville, Tenn., attorney to Ryan Anthony Tribuzi Mercurio, 32, Nashville, Tenn., attorney

• Asia Storm Garrison, 20, Corbin, care taker to Elmar Gondolez Perz, 48, Corbin, construction

• Betty Lynn Baldridge 40, London, quality auditor to Brandon Scott Shelton, 30, London, general laborer

• Lauren Kelli Bruner, 25, East Bernstadt, order filler to Austin Blake May, 21, East Bernstadt, server

• Cheyanne Leigh Owens, 23, Richmond, pick up clerk to Erin Danielle Goodin, 23, Richmond, medical lab tech

• Carrie Lynn Francis, 38, Booneville, Ind., unemployed to Jedidiah Shane Metcalf, 41, London, quality assurance specialist

• Kendra Brooke Hurley, 25, Corbin, support associate to Brad Gene Tuttle, 35, Corbin, production manager

Sept. 8

• Meghan Rebecca Wynn, 32, London, medical assistant to Joshua Wayne Henson, 33, London, field technician

• Kara Jeanette Sturgill, 27, Corbin, nurse to Marvin Christopher Jones, 37, London, self employed

• Jordyn Maranda Canady, 21, Gray, Ky., MSC to Zachary Jordan Lawson, 24, East Bernstadt, package handler

• Hazel Alice Rutledge, 73, Gray, Ky., factory worker to Richard Dale Krossbar, 73, Annville, retired

Sept. 9

• Lauren Annette Wagers, 23, Barbourville, CNA to Christopher Gary Whitehead, 24, Barbourville, operator

• Kennedy Morgan Foutch, 24, London, homemaker to Tyler Brady Boffo 27, London, pharmacy tech

• Glenda Sue Vandevoorde, 53, Davenport, Iowa, receptionist to Doyle Tex Stoner, 51, Kewanee, Ill., buyer

• Taylor Mikay Burdine, 21, London, server to Brycen Clay Bowling, 22, London, student

• Ashley Dawn Hamilton, 29, London, certified surgical tech to Donald James Carter, 29, Burkesville, Ky., pro service supervisor

• Laura Christine Zogman, 53, Burlington, Wis., manager to Nicholas Losacco, 54, Burlington, Wis., self employed

Sept. 10

• Gloria Danielle Parker, 28, Lily, unemployed to Marvin Avery Jones, 34, Manchester, unemployed

