Sept. 3
• Kimberly Sue Martin, 38, Lily, homemaker to Emily Elizabeth Hopper, 22, Lily, caregiver
• Sidney Mycal Reed, 22, London, teacher to Austin Scott Wagner, 24, London, essential worker
Sept. 4
• Hayley Michelle Smith, 27, Nashville, Tenn., attorney to Ryan Anthony Tribuzi Mercurio, 32, Nashville, Tenn., attorney
• Asia Storm Garrison, 20, Corbin, care taker to Elmar Gondolez Perz, 48, Corbin, construction
• Betty Lynn Baldridge 40, London, quality auditor to Brandon Scott Shelton, 30, London, general laborer
• Lauren Kelli Bruner, 25, East Bernstadt, order filler to Austin Blake May, 21, East Bernstadt, server
• Cheyanne Leigh Owens, 23, Richmond, pick up clerk to Erin Danielle Goodin, 23, Richmond, medical lab tech
• Carrie Lynn Francis, 38, Booneville, Ind., unemployed to Jedidiah Shane Metcalf, 41, London, quality assurance specialist
• Kendra Brooke Hurley, 25, Corbin, support associate to Brad Gene Tuttle, 35, Corbin, production manager
Sept. 8
• Meghan Rebecca Wynn, 32, London, medical assistant to Joshua Wayne Henson, 33, London, field technician
• Kara Jeanette Sturgill, 27, Corbin, nurse to Marvin Christopher Jones, 37, London, self employed
• Jordyn Maranda Canady, 21, Gray, Ky., MSC to Zachary Jordan Lawson, 24, East Bernstadt, package handler
• Hazel Alice Rutledge, 73, Gray, Ky., factory worker to Richard Dale Krossbar, 73, Annville, retired
Sept. 9
• Lauren Annette Wagers, 23, Barbourville, CNA to Christopher Gary Whitehead, 24, Barbourville, operator
• Kennedy Morgan Foutch, 24, London, homemaker to Tyler Brady Boffo 27, London, pharmacy tech
• Glenda Sue Vandevoorde, 53, Davenport, Iowa, receptionist to Doyle Tex Stoner, 51, Kewanee, Ill., buyer
• Taylor Mikay Burdine, 21, London, server to Brycen Clay Bowling, 22, London, student
• Ashley Dawn Hamilton, 29, London, certified surgical tech to Donald James Carter, 29, Burkesville, Ky., pro service supervisor
• Laura Christine Zogman, 53, Burlington, Wis., manager to Nicholas Losacco, 54, Burlington, Wis., self employed
Sept. 10
• Gloria Danielle Parker, 28, Lily, unemployed to Marvin Avery Jones, 34, Manchester, unemployed
