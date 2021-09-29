Sept. 9
• Heather Renee Mabe, 3, London, accounting assistant to Thomas Glenn Williams, 37, London, warehouse manager
• Regina Beth Lockaby, 53, Lily, R.N. to Van Stephen Wade Vaughn, 52, Lily, maintenance worker
• Mary Ann Fricke, 40, London, housewife to Bradley Lee Sizemore, 34, London, security guard
• Rachel Louise Armantrout, 36, Lily, Lead to Billy Eugene Surratt Jr., 45, Corbin, Lead
• Kirsten Diane Lee Pennington, 29, London, CSR to Alan Daniel Crocher, 30, Corbin, carpenter
Sept. 10
• Angela Marie Turner, 40, Corbin, clerk to James Donald Doan Jr., 42, Corbin, maintenance
• Brandie Leann Carnes, 25, London, CSR to Keith Jeffery Trett, 27, London, construction worker
• Kristi Nicole Jackson, 46, London, registered nurse to James Terry Jackson, 59, London, manager
• Brittany Mae Atkerson, 25, Corbin, housewife to Michael Lewis Luttrell, 29, Corbin, cemetery maintenance
Sept. 13
• Samantha Jeannette Lozada, 17, Lily, student to Javon Tyler Sutton, 21, London, ABC Automotive
• Mikaela Michelle Felts, 26, East Bernstadt, crew leader to Brandon Keith Mays, 35, London, quality care
Sept. 15
• Whitney Lashae West, 27, Strunk, Ky., student to Michael Dwayne Cook, 28, London, technician
• Krystina Cheyenne Brummett, 25, Corbin, unemployed to Jonathan Scott Siler, 24, Williamsburg, factory worker
Sept. 16
• Kendall Noel Watkins, 28, London, unemployed to Anthony Jerry Barlow, 32, London, factory worker
• Tabitha Renee Sams, 28, London, nurse to Elijah Matthew Scalf, 26, East Bernstadt, CNA
