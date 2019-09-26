Sept. 16
• Amanda Nicole Blanton, 28, Corbin, unemployed to Patrick Wayne Powell, 28, Southport, North Carolina, pest control
• Haven Charley Roark, 20, London, unemployed to Ryan Austin Morris, 22, London, salesman
Sept. 17
• Misty Mashae Rhett, 33, London, cashier to Edras Perez, 32, London, cook
• Carrie Sue Sams, 26, London, assistant director to Tyler Jemel Messer, 27, London, unloader
Sept. 19
• Amanda Ruth St. John, 22, Keavy, dietary aid to Christopher Carl Helton, 23, Keavy, laborer
• Allison Neace, 31, Grays' Creek. unemployed to Brandon Maxwell Walker, 26, London, die cast
Sept. 20
• Rachel Nicole Tolbert, 26, London, homemaker to Jonathan Wayne Lynns, 30, London, lineman
• Sara Beth Carter, 34, London, self employed to Matthew Trent Edwards, 35, East Bernstadt, delivery driver
• Kaitlyn Charlene Helton, 24, East Bernstadt, cake decorator to Luke Alexander Bowling, 20, London, mechanic
• Brittany Ann Mullins, 28, London, data entry to Colton James Edward Reed, 24, London, CSR
