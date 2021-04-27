April 3
• Stephanie Rena Lawson, 34, Corbin, technician to Larry Chase Hamblin, 32, Corbin, federal correction officer
• Melissa Ann Gindorf, 29, London, home health care to Anthony Wayne Wagers, 29, London, self employed
• Janice Viola French, 68, London, retired to Richard Anderson Mullins Jr., 74, Mt. Vernon, funeral director
April 9
• Christina Renee Reams, 28, London, CSR to Hank Layton Mayfield, 31, London, restaurant worker
• Hannah Mae Karr, 23, London, CSR to Zach David Bledsoe, 22, London, TBC Construction
• Natasha Nicole Finley, 26, London, unemployed to Stanley Clinton Harrison, 36, Richmond, construction worker
April 12
• Michelle Lynn Brown, 36, East Bernstadt, crew to Wayne Matthew Null, 43, East Bernstadt,, journeyman
• Sylvia Lynn Williams, 20, London, stay-at-home mom to Austin Cory Stamper, 20, London, unemployed
• Jessica Dawn Hicks, 42, Manchester, general worker to Michael Ray Messer, 52, London, general worker
• Robin Gail Hacker, 43, London, teacher to Christopher Clark Stone, 45, London, teacher
April 13
• Makenzie Danielle Jones, 25, London, florist to Estill Bryan Robinson, 44, London, super trucker
• Ashlee Cyerria Raechel Hale, 20, London, CSR to Mathew David Elswick, 24, London, Internet technician
April 14
• Melissa Anne Canada, 42, London, stay-at-home mom to Jesse Lynn Lewis, 40, London, lawn care
• Leigha Ashley Lainhart, 35, Manchester, supervisor of surgery to Joshua David Maxie, 27, Manchester, cook supervisor at FCI Manchester
April 16
• Ruth Ann Hall, 65, Keavy, retired to Jolen Albert Gould Jr., 75, Keavy, retired
• Megan Nicole House, 25, London, unemployed to Dustin Tyler Morgan, 24, London, unemployed
April 19
• Tammy Kay Mullins, 56, Corbin, retail specialist to James Elick Myers, 51, Corbin, truck driver
April 20
• Tammy Sabrina Gorby, 49, Corbin, director of nursing to Charles Jennings Hutton, 54, London, general manager
