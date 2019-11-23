The third of four new businesses to locate in the former Kmart building is set to open this weekend.
Marshalls will open at 8 a.m. Sunday and will feature the same high quality brand name and designer merchandise that signifies the store as one of the leading off-price retail items for ladies, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more.
“Our newest store in London will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend, and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for. Our buyers create a broad and exciting mix that offers exceptional values for the entire family, and we’re excited to bring this experience to a new neighborhood,” said Tim Miner, president of Marshalls, in a press release. “With thousands of new items delivered to our stores every day, we know our shoppers will find values that are surprising and unexpected every time they shop.”
The London Marshalls store is 23,500 square feet that features a large selection of brand name and designer fashion at amazing prices. The store also features The Cube - a hip, in-store boutique of contemporary fashions and single queue checkout for faster shopping.
Marshalls offers thousands of new items each week to give shoppers a new shopping experience with each visit. Their buyers shop year-round to offer the latest trends and styles to the public.
Marshalls is also a community oriented business and will show its dedication to the Laurel community with a $10,000 check donation to a local charity at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:30 a.m. Marshalls has has national and local partnerships with charitable organizations around the country including JDRF, Alzheimer’s Association and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Marshalls is one of the nation’s leading off-price family retailers with over 1,100 stores spanning 48 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Since opening its first store more than 40 years ago, the Marshalls name has become synonymous with off-price shopping. Marshalls shoppers can find a surprising selection of high-quality, on-trend, brand name and designer merchandise for men, women and children, footwear, beauty, accessories and home merchandise - all at prices that wow.
The new store will also add 60 new full time and part time jobs to the Laurel community.
For fashion tips, style alerts and more, visit us on Instagram at @marshalls, Facebook at facebook.com/marshalls, Pinterest at pinterest.com/marshalls and Twitter at @marshalls. Visit Marshalls.com to shop online and locate your nearest store.
