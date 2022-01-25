"I have a dream that one day .....little Black boys and little Black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and little white girls and walk together as sisters and brothers."
And walk they did, approximately three dozen people from all backgrounds and races, leaving the Laurel County Courthouse around 3:15 p.m. Sunday and marching to the London Community Center for a celebration of freedom, singing songs that define the black heritage of faith through trials.
That followed an address by London City Councilman Daniel Carmack with the march being led by London City Police and North Laurel High School JROTC. Phoebe White performed the national anthem as the ceremony in the London Community Center began, then performing "Wayfaring Stranger" later in the program. The Lion Chasers from First Baptist Church in Barbourville also performed as part of the program.
The annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration was postponed from its usual date on MLK Day due to inclement weather, but the spirit that marked the occasion was as strong as ever with last weekend's program. This year's celebration offered a "Sunday Best" pageant on Saturday evening, for children from birth to age 16, with winners announced during Sunday's program that began with the march and ending with a dinner in which people from all backgrounds socialized with one another.
Guest speaker was Marty Huff, who gave some background about King that is often overlooked when reviewing King's many contributions to the civil rights movement.
"Dr. King was one of the greatest orators in history. He was a preacher, but orators can preach," Huff said. "He was known as a civil rights activist, but there are many other things about Martin Luther King that people don't know."
Huff said King was born as Michael King Jr. But King's father traveled in Europe in 1934 and was so inspired by the teachings of Martin Luther that when he returned to America, he changed both his and his son's name to Martin Luther King Sr. and Jr., respectively.
"He skipped grades 9 through 12 and at age 15, entered Moorehouse College. He graduated with a doctorate in theology in 1955," Huff said. "He was from a line of ministers - he was the son of a minister, the grandson of a minister and the great grandson of a minister."
Although King is most recognized for his speech during the March on Washington (D.C.) in 1963, that was not his first time to speak at the nation's capital, Huff added.
"He first spoke in Washington on May 7, 1957 during the 'Give Us Our Voting Rights' protest," he said. "He was jailed over 30 times, mostly for civil disobedience. But he was arrested once in Alabama for going 30 mph in a 25 mph zone. He narrowly escaped assassination several times and his grandmother was shot and killed at Ebeneezer Church in Atlanta."
Huff, whose father Gene Huff pastored First Pentecostal Church of London for many years, said his mother Ethel still talks about the injustices against Blacks as well as other societal acts.
"I think about what my mother said are the two biggest sins of America," he said. "She said the first was slavery and the second was abortion. But she said that America needs to repent for those sins. I've never seen our nation so divided, and the seeds of that division are coming to fruition. We need to repent. God wants to bring us together."
Those words came after the reading of King's "I Have a Dream" speech in which King called out the prejudices that the Black population had endured. He spoke out against poverty, segregation, and discrimination against all races while focusing on the treatment of Black people throughout the history of America where Black people were owned like property rather than being recognized as human beings. He spoke about the segregation issues where Blacks and whites sat in separate sections of restaurants - if Black people were allowed to eat inside at all. King grew up in the days when Black people could not use the same bathrooms as white people and signs depicted which bathrooms each race could use. He witnessed the segregation issues which prohibited Black people from attending public schools with white children, restricting them to "Black schools" and churches. He saw wage discrimination between the two races and the living situation of many Black families who were restricted to living in inadequate housing, moving from one ghetto to another.
Huff compared many of the historical events during King's life to his own personal experiences. King graduated college in 1955 - soon after Huff was born. Huff moved to London in 1963 - the year of King's speech in Washington D.C. and the year that President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. 1963 was also the year that Huff met Wayne Riley, founder of the Laurel County African American Heritage Council. Huff said, despite living in Cincinnati in his younger years, Riley was the first Black person he'd ever met. After some initial differences, the two became friends and grew up together, playing basketball and other activities.
Huff credited Riley for the establishment of a facility that honored African Americans and their history in the community.
"If it weren't for Wayne, we wouldn't be having this celebration today," Huff said.
Riley responded that the historical value of African Americans in the Laurel community needed to be recorded and displayed.
"I did this for my people," Riley said. "And I didn't do it alone."
Riley also recognized several people who have had an impact on the community as well as showing support for the African American Center activities. Those included Jack Riley, KSP trooper; Debbie Wyatt, London Community Center; Chad Jackson, Cumberland River Comprehensive Care; Ophelia Riley, whom Riley described as "an old person in a young body"; Debbie Malicoat, former owner of Apeyard Market; and businesses , Thompson Drug in Saddlebrook and Cumberland Valley National Bank.
