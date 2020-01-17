The Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration will return to Main Street on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this Monday. Hosted by the Laurel County African American Heritage Center, the event boasts activities for the kids, a march down Main Street, a guest speaker and a dinner.
"We just want to encourage people in the community to get involved," said Wayne Riley, director of the Laurel County African American Heritage Center.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., youth activities will be held at the London Community Center. Included is the African American Heritage Center's essay program, which will award winners to four different age groups at 5 p.m. The youth activities will double as a daycare, meaning children dropped off at the Community Center won't be able to leave until picked up by their parents or guardians.
At 5:15 p.m., Daniel Carmack will open with prayer, followed by a speech from Mayor Troy Rudder and Judge-Executive David Westerfield. There will also be a presenting of colors by the North and South Laurel JROTC programs, singing of the national anthem and song by Phoebe White, prayer by Father Vitner Martinez, and scripture by Chad Jackson.
Following is a march from the Laurel County Court House to the London Community Center, emblematic of the March to Washington during the Civil Rights Movement. In honor of the passing of John Riley, some youth will dribble basketballs during the march.
At 5:30 p.m., the main event will begin at the London Community Center. After the reading of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech, there will be a guest speaker William Isom II. Isom is a Hamblen County native and sixth-generation East Tennessean. He is the director of Black in Appalachia, an organization that documents black history in the Mountain South. Isom is also an Equality Fellow with the Open Society Foundation.
At the end of the event in the London Community Center is a dinner, which will have a closing prayer by Pastor Terry Jackson and a blessing by Altamont Baptist Church.
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration is also offering participants to volunteer in a community project -- a cleaning and fence-moving at McKee Cemetery.
"Everything we do, from the Martin Luther King Day event to the African American Heritage Center itself doesn't belong to me; it belongs to the community," Riley said. "I'd just like to see as many people involved in it as I can so we can continue to keep it going and make it better. Maybe someday somebody else can take it and make it better."
For more information on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration or the Laurel County African American Heritage Center, call at 606-224-8111 or visit the Center's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/lcaahc.inc/.
