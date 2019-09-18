Pregnancy and the early stages of parenting are vital to the health of the family.
That is the message that officials with Catholic Health Initiatives - Saint Joseph London wanted to express during last week's annual Maternity Fair.
The event offered a wealth of information to those attending, from the first stages of pregnancy, to delivery, and to aftercare that also provided information packets on postpartum depression, which is often experienced by mothers of newborns.
Leslie Smartt, president of CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations, spoke about the planned neonatal unit at the London hospital and its vital role in keeping families close together during the early birthing stages.
"The NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) will enhance care in our community," she said. "It is critical to the needs of your child."
Smartt explained that the annual Gala of Hope is used as a fundraiser for this facility, adding that a large percentage of babies born at the London hospital have to be transferred to the Children's Hospital in Lexington at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
"Of the 1,200 babies born, 100 require care in the Lexington hospital," she said. "That makes it hard on families. The mother may be here and the baby in Lexington. Many mothers drive two hours or have to stay in Lexington in order to have that bonding with their baby."
Other topics touched on the importance of breastfeeding, which was addressed by Paula Marcum, who is an International Certified Lactician. Marcum said breastfeeding is best for babies and that breast milk actually contains over 400 nutrients not found in formula.
Mollie Harris, Violence Prevention specialist and licensed social worker, also outlined the occurrences of SIDs (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome).
"Over half of the infant deaths were from bed sharing," she said. "Your baby should have its own place to sleep and should always lie on its back. We have the safety ABC's and C stands for Crib. The baby should be in the crib. It doesn't need toys or bumper pads or pillows or all the things we think they should have."
Numerous vendors were also on hand to distribute information and items for both parents and children.
