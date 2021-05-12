May 10-15 is Kentucky Main Street Week

Saving the historic sites and revitalizing downtown areas across the state is the goal of the Kentucky Main Street Program.
To enhance that effort, the week of May 10 through May 15 has been declared Kentucky Main Street Preservation Week, or Kentucky Main Street Week, sponsored by London Downtown and First National Bank of Manchester.
Julie Rea, executive director of London Downtown, said that effort will be offset this week with events celebrating retail, restaurants and family-owned businesses as one of 27 communities in Kentucky who are participating in the recognition.
"We are using our theme of 'Live Love Local' and 'Shop Local' to remind people to utilize the locally owned shops," Rea said. "Just in 2021, London Downtown has received $3.5 million in investments with five new small businesses and three rehab projects (to improve buildings)," she explained. "We will also be giving out $10,000 in coupons during the week for local businesses and reimbursing the businesses afterward."
Monday was "Main Street Monday," Tuesday offered "Take Out Tuesday," and Wednesday is "Wild About Downtown." Thursday's theme is "Throwback Thursday," with Friday offering "Find It Friday" and winding down the week with "Shop Local Extravaganza." Follow their Facebook page for daily giveaways and $10 coupons.
