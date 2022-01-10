The May 2022 primary election filing deadline was moved until Friday, Jan. 25.
Discussion of extending the deadline from Jan. 7 to Jan. 25 had been a topic for state legislators as they deal with re-districting and was approved by the House on Tuesday with the measure passing 84 to 12. It then went before the Senate on Wednesday, passing by a 28 to 4 vote there and sent to Gov. Andy Brashear who signed the bill (House Bill 172) on Thursday, moving the deadline to Friday, Jan. 25.
Predicted snowfall on Thursday brought out several more candidates to file for local offices as the initial deadline of Friday, Jan. 7 approached. There were at least 3 more names added to the list for London City Council on Thursday, although the complete list of new candidates was not available due to the office closing early due to the inclement weather that dumped over 6 inches of snow in almost as many hours on Thursday afternoon and into the nighttime.
HB 172 is summarized as such:
"Effective for the 2022 primary and for no other election, extend the filing deadline for all candidates to January 25, 2022; permit the Secretary of State or the county clerk, as appropriate, to determine when the drawing for ballot positions and certifications will be held; permit the Secretary of State or the county clerk, as appropriate, to establish any other necessary elections deadlines for the 2022 primary, excluding the date of the primary; EMERGENCY."
