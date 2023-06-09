A $1.4 million grant is making London look better already, as sidewalk completion and improvement is underway. The grant was accepted by London Mayor Randall Weddle last month and will improve pedestrian safety.
That was part of the May economic update by London Laurel County Economic Development Authority CEO, Paula Thompson, who also announced numerous new services to the area.
Those included:
• Laurel County Extension Office’s District Board recently purchased 40 acres on Johnson Road, near the Laurel County Fire Department for future expansion. The extension offers research-community based programs for Laurel County residents. This new property will provide additional room for programming and expansion in the coming years. Call 606-864-4167 for information.
• CHI Saint Joseph London, off Hwy. 192, opened their new Neonatal Unit, catering specifically to those underweight or premature babies. They held a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 22. The new unit is 40,000 square feet and has 6 private rooms. Saint Joseph continues to bring quality healthcare to our area. For more information, call 606-330-6000.
• KVC Behavioral Health Care Kentucky will be opening an office at 408 N. Main Street. KVC is a 501(c)3 non-profit child welfare and behavioral healthcare organization that provides mental and behavioral health services, family preservation and reunification, and other family related services. For more info call 859-254-1035.
• Village Caregiving, LLC, the nation’s largest privately owned and operated home care agency has opened an office in London at 333 N. Main Street, Suite B. Village Caregiving assists elderly patients to allow them to live in their own homes as independently as possible. They offer home care assistance, routine housework, cooking and serving, companionship and bathing assistance. Offering low hourly rates. Office is open 8-:430 but service is provided 365 days a year-24 hours a day. Contact them at 606-872-8291 or at www.vilagecaregiving.com.
• My Sisters Keeper, a faith-based outreach ministry service in our community, is now accepting clients for residency to provide stability, healing and support to women of all ages as they recover from drug and alcohol addiction. IOP medication management, individual drug counseling and case management, mental health counseling, peer support services. Email them at sisterskeeperky14@gmail.com.
Several new companies are available to help you with your residential and business needs:
• Hunter Cope Concrete is ready to help with sidewalks, garage, or patio floors and more. For any finishing needs call 606-224-2437 for a free quote.
• The Lawn Shark has a new location at 1081 Barbourville Road, and held their ribbon cutting on May 25. Lawn Shark is a local lawn care company, offering lawn care, landscaping, concrete stamping, fertilizer and weed care and refinishing hardwood floors and epoxy table tops. Check out their FB page or call them at 606 877-5819.
• Revitalize your ride with Rolling Reflections Auto Detailing, a mobile business who will travel up to two hours away to keep your vehicle looking and feeling brand new. They specialize in washing the exterior of cars, boats and UTVs. They also offer comprehensive interior cleaning services from vacuuming, steam cleaning to leather conditioning and odor removal. Open Mon-Sat., for pricing info call: 606-594-1629.
• 606 Detail is available to get your vehicle summer ready with interior and exterior cleaning. Offering headlight restoration, full interior detailing, sanitizing, leather treatment, engine cleaning and more. Family owned. To book call: 606-231-9194.
• Pro’s Power Washing is now available to clean your house, roof, concrete, decks, fences, gutters, and window washing. Pro’s Power Washing is hometown power washing for every need, whenever you need. For a free estimate call 606-312-9197.
• B & M Paining & Construction is ready to help interior and exterior painting and home improvement remodeling, Pressure washing, landscape, wood flooring, and more. For estimates call 606-389-6806.
• Over time, algae or black growth is visible on your roof and siding. Now there’s a new business, Algae Eliminators Pressure Washing, to help remove the algae for that new roof look. Offering house washing, driveways, sidewalks, fleet washing, rust removal, and roof cleaning. FMI call: 606-308-3130.
Several new food businesses are now open for satisfy your food, snack and dessert tastes:
• Betty’s Snack Shack is a new London-based food truck specializing in 17 variations of gourmet hotdogs and brats, as well as other featured items like taco salad and nachos. For more info contact them at 606-401-1980.
• Hi Vybe Freeze Dried is a local business creating a new way to enjoy sweets. Sample their unique treats like dried fruits, marshmallows, skittles and other candies. Hi Vybe Freeze Dried currently sets up at the London Farmer’s Market on Saturdays and accepts custom orders for parties, weddings, and other special events. Follow her on FB for photos and ordering information.
• Petite Plates in Lily, KY is a small event catering service and offers a great option for lunch for night shift workers. They deliver group orders as late as 10 p.m. to the London, Corbin and Lily areas. Sample order options like Chicken salad croissants, Italian pasta salad or broccoli ranch pasta salad and dessert. Petite Plates is now taking orders. Text or call 606-260-5690 or visit their FB page.
• Pam’s Cakes, Creations and Crafts located at 476 W. Hwy. 3094 in East Bernstadt specializes in custom flower arrangements, front door wreaths, as well as gourmet triple dipped apples and cakes. Follow her on FB or call 606 224-3023.
• Photos by Taylor Baker is a local photographer ready to capture your special moments. Offering packages for engagements, weddings, babies, family portraits or any special occasion in-studio or on location. Message her on FB or email at taylorlerae95@gmail.com.
• Studio Experience is a new photography rental or small event space located at 753 N. Laurel Road in London. This is a great indoor place for photographers to capture graduation, birthdays, engagement, head shots and more. Hourly appointments rates from 1 hour to 12 hours are available. Call Jaylin at 606-260-7824 for rental information.
Self-care is at an all-time high and several new businesses have opened to assist your personal needs.
• Taylor Horvath, a Kentucky-based Licensed Makeup Artist, has started a new business called Beautybytaylorhorvath offering beauty, cosmetic and personal care services for all occasions. For pricing and appointment info, message Taylor on FB or Instagram.
• ACM Lash and Skin, is now open at 1234 N. Main St, inside Revive Salon and Spa. Ashton Melton, owner, specializes in waxing, lashes, facials, and brow and lash tinting. Check out their FB page to book appointments.
• Another new makeup artist, Jessa Sims, is following her dream and is now offering professional makeup services for the bridal party, proms or any special events through her new business, Makeup by Jess. Contact her via FB Messenger.
• Love to get your nails done but hate the wait? Local Nails is open at 804 E. 4th St. Call Gracelyn Chesnut at 606-231-6571 or message on FB for an appointment for manicure or pedicure featuring Acrylics, Gels or SNS, as well as kid’s appointments.
• Trusted Touch Esthetics, with newly licensed aesthetician Kennedi Thornsberry, is now located at McQueen & Co Salon Studios located at 117 Childers Drive. Providing papering services ranging from waxing to specialty facials. Follow her page on Instagram for booking info.
Here are some updates for previous announcements:
• L3 Adventures, London’s outdoor and sporting goods company, has a new base location on the Rockcastle River at 11137 Somerset Road. Offering Canoe and Kayak rentals to float down the river. For rental information please call Abby or Steve at 606-401-8828 or 606-312-9864.
• The Relax Salt Studio, LLC. at 409 S. Main St, Suite C, in beautiful downtown will open on June 12, 2023. Relax Salt Studio provides Halotherapy, a holistic natural alternative for wellness. For booking information, follow them on social media.
• The Super Mart convenience store is now open for business at 8376 S. Laurel Road across from Tri County Cycle Shop.
• Now open is the Family Dollar-Dollar Tree store located at 98 Johnson Road across from North Laurel Middle School.
• The Golden Corral located at 204 Kings Way in front of Walmart officially opened on May 30, featuring their endless buffet and a new pizza oven area. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily with breakfast being served on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. They are now hiring servers. For information, call 606-767-5801.
• The Lodge at Wood Creek Lake at 1866 Moriah Road is now open. Create unforgettable memories at these lake-front accommodations which are perfect for getaways or even weeklong vacations. Cook in the outdoor kitchen or at the grill, relax at the fire pits, fish, boat, or kayak on the lake. Contact them at 606-401-9525.
• A new expanded location for Truck Go, a heavy-duty truck garage is now open on DAV Lane. Truck Go offers heavy duty truck repair on the road if you are broken down or in their garage. Trained mechanics are ready to help with preventative maintenance on individual trucks or fleet vehicles, 24 hours a day. Give them a call for oil changes, brake repair service, batteries, or engine diagnostic services at 606-657-0234.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.