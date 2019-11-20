His commutes to work steered newly graduated dental student Jerry Mayes through London as he launched his career, and he readily admits to thinking London was a nice town.
After 43 years of operating a dental business on South Main Street, he still feels that way.
But time changes situations and circumstances and although London Dental will continue to serve its many faithful customers, Mayes is leaving the area to practice part-time dentistry in the Lexington area.
Mayes and his wife Tina McGeorge Mayes currently reside in Lexington where she practices at Smart Dental, which offers specialty dental services. Mayes will be joining her practice after he exits the London office.
London Dental holds many memories for Mayes and his staff, all of whom he describes as outstanding employees. He has no anxiety in leaving the business in their capable hands, knowing that customer service is the primary goal of the staff.
"We were blessed here," he said. "We've met a lot of good people and good friends and we're blessed that so many people have trusted us to serve them over the years."
That trust comes from a long history of being dependable and honest - and with reliable staff that have remained with the business for many years.
"The staff here combined has over 200 years of employment," he said. "Dr. (Michael) Wood has been here over 20 years and Dr. Binder joined us full time in January. Sherri has been here for 30 years and Barbara (Reid) has been here over 35 years."
He credits part of his success to staying abreast of the newest trends in the dentistry field.
"I've always been innovative," he said. "We were one of the first to go digital with X-rays. That has less radiation and has less risk. We've also been innovative with our procedures, keeping updated on materials and implants."
That cutting edge approach to assisting his patients is why Mayes feels many have continued their patronage to his practice and why he felt confident when he sold the practice to Heartland Dental several years ago.
"Heartland is the biggest and best dental service organization in the country. I didn't want to sell to just anyone, I wanted to keep the team here intact," he explained. "This company is good about that. I wanted to ensure that this practice kept the same standards that it has always provided and that the people who have been here with me remain here."
Mayes said his path crossed London when he did an internship with a dentist in Barbourville. London has been home to him and his family since he opened his dental practice and a place that he will always hold dear.
But the daily commute from Lexington is a long and tedious one and with his wife practicing in Lexington, Mayes wanted to refocus his attention on working part-time there as well as being closer to his daughters and grandchildren.
Daughter MacKenzie, who was Miss Kentucky 2003, is an attorney in Lexington and has 8-year-old twin sons Max and Henry and 5-year-old daughter Anne Blair. Daughter Alexandria (Alex) is a pediatric dentist and moved to Lexington almost three years ago. Alex's 3-year-old daughter Amelia and 1-year-old son Jamieson round out the grandchildren roster - but one that Mayes cherishes.
Although his official exit from London Dental is set for mid-December, his staff hosted a retirement party last month at Oak Hill Gardens before the weather became too harsh for an outdoor venue. Mayes said he was honored by the tribute, which once again proved the dedication and caring of his "work family."
"We've had patients who have come here from the beginning," he said. "We will really miss them, but the good doctor (Dr. Wood) is still here, so maybe they won't miss us so much!"
