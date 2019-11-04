Mayor, organization supports Long Term Care Residents' Rights Month

Photo submitted
Rachel McFadden, Aging and Disability Resource Center Coordinator and Ombudsman Sarah Mills, Caregiver Program Coordinator at CVADD met with London Mayor Troy Rudder in October as he signed a proclamation recognizing October 2019 as Long Term Care Residents' Rights Month. This year's theme was "Stand for Quality." The group appreciates the support of Mayor Rudder in honoring the residents with the proclamation. CVADD houses the office of Arlene Gibson who is the Cumberland Valley District Long Term Care Ombudsman. Sara Mills is also a certified Long Term Care Ombudsman. The office of the Ombudsman serves as an advocate for all residents of Long Term Care, Personal Care, and Family Care Homes. The goal of the Ombudsman is to ensure these resident rights are honored and the residents and family are informed. Contact info for the Ombudsman is located in all long term care facilities and also by calling office: Arlene Gibson, Cumberland Valley District Long Term Care Ombudsman 606-864-7391 x119.
