The three mayoral candidates answered questions concerning their goals for London's future, many times agreeing with their opponents' comments.
Infrastructure, transparency in city government, jobs and the work force, and emergency services were the answers to the most important issues facing the city leader according to the three candidates - Judd Weaver, Randall Weddle and Jacob Kirby.
The mayoral forum was coordinated through the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce and The Leadership Collective and was moderated by WYMT Vice President Neil Middleton. Questions for the candidates were submitted online, reviewed and drawn at random during the question and answer forum.
Weddle cited his business experience as qualifications for mayor, stating, "The City is a business and needs to be run like a business." He added that his purpose in running for the city's top spot is to have economic growth, raise the income of households in the city and offer good jobs and activities for the youth of the community. Weddle listed infrastructure, emergency services and youth as his three priorities, adding that he also wanted small businesses to be successful.
Weaver reflected on his lifelong residency in London, leaving only long enough to complete college before returning to join his family's business, which is now in the third generation with his son marking a fourth generation involved in small business. He has served 16 years on the London City Council and advocates continued business growth through restaurants, shopping and retail shops to increase the opportunities within the city. His priorities as mayor, he said, would be to empower department heads of city government and hold regular meetings to enhance their ideas, transparency in the operations of City Hall, and to build a new public works facility to accommodate the city's future growth.
Kirby said as a business owner himself, he has resided in London his entire life - leaving only to attend college before returning. He said he was employed by a business that netted $20K and is familiar with the plight of many residents of the area with housing as he operates his own business. Kirby listed his priorities as focusing on London as "the best place to live, work and play", to have transparency in the mayor's office and operations, and to work with the county government to further enhance the growth of the area.
The candidates were also asked about the results of the recent audit of the city government, which listed numerous infractions. Kirby said the situation that has arisen over the last 16 years in city government "would not be tolerated" under his oversight if elected. His plan is to work with the city council on the budget and ensure that expenditures were understood and approved.
Weddle said transparency was his goal for city government and that he would be a mayor for the people.
Weaver said he advocated for transparency in city government, primarily by live-streaming council meetings so residents would know the issues addressing council members. His goal is to remedy the findings of the State Auditor's office and put policies in place to ensure that council members are informed, stating, "Transparency is the key."
As for the many departments falling under the city's oversight, Weaver said he wanted to explore grant opportunities to enhance growth in the city, to restructure departments and focus on internal operations of the city government. Kirby seconded the internal operations and to explore state and federal grants to further develop the city's growth. Weddle advocated evaluating the budget and meeting with department heads to know the needs of those individual operations.
Downtown was also a topic mentioned during the questioning. Kirby said looking at other cities, mentioning Somerset and Corbin specifically, would enhance the future of London.
"We've had some development with restaurants and retail but we need to work harder and encourage people to come to downtown to eat, enjoy and hang out," he said.
Weddle promotes involving the citizens to develop ideas for growth in the downtown area, to make the downtown area a place to eat, shop and visit.
Weaver said investments in downtown development was vital, adding that downtown London was one of the most beautiful small towns in the area.
The residential development within the city was another concern for all three candidates.
"We need more homes, town houses and commercial development," Weddle said. "This should be a high priority as well as bringing more businesses in."
Weaver agreed with Weddle, stating, "We need residential areas, more housing, and focus on residential and commercial development. We also need to focus on jobs."
Kirby said his experience in construction allows him to see more of the housing crisis.
"We need new homes but building materials are high. But we could also rehab the older structures to make residential homes," he said.
The candidates were also permitted to ask their opponents questions during the forum.
First Weaver addressed Kirby, asking why he chose to run for mayor. Kirby said he wanted to promote the London area and get London back to the thriving downtown it once was. He added that offering jobs and activities to the youth of the area would inspire them to come back here after college.
Weaver's question to Weddle was his qualifications for mayor, to which Weddle responded that his business experience qualified him. At that point, Weddle added, "The city is a business and it needs to be run like a business."
Weddle then asked Weaver about his accountability for the negative audit as a member of the city council.
"If a council has limited control, there is no transparency," he said. "The mayor does the day-to-day activities. What I want to do is put processes in place to prevent this happening again."
Weddle rebuked Weaver's response, stating that council members had 24-hour notices on meetings and ample time to review documents to be addressed.
To Weddle's question of Kirby's qualifications, Kirby responded that he had worked with a company whose budget was greater than the city's $17K. He stated his qualifications were also enhanced by a bachelor's degree in business.
All three candidate proposed having roundtable meetings with city employees as well as city residents. Weaver also said hosting monthly town hall meetings was another way to allow citizens to voice their concerns and learn about the functions of the city government. Kirby said the town halls were a great idea, although remedying the many findings of the recent audit had to begin inside city government. Weddle agreed with the public meetings, stating that if elected he would have an Open Door Policy for all citizens.
Homelessness was the final topic, in which candidates addressed their views on how to alleviate the problem. Weaver said that the housing situation is dire, but that there are many opportunities for continued growth in the city. He added that the lack of jobs was not the sole problem - but rather having the workforce to fill the existing jobs.
Kirby said the homeless population is a problem, and that there are opportunities to receive help. He added that many of the homeless are military veterans and such facilities as the Good Samaritan House could help some re-establish their lives independently.
Weddle said getting to the "root of the problem" was vital to understand and deal with the plight of the homeless population, stating that many of those dealt with mental illness. He said the city needed to be proactive and assist those in their early years with mental illness and continue to provide services to assist them as adults.
During the session, Weaver said he would be in favor of a "full-on debate" between the candidates, some issues for which were addressed in a press conference after the public forum. In that meeting, Weddle and Weaver discussed the incentives offered to some businesses, with Weddle stating his business had never received such an offer, adding that none of the city council members had ever once come to his business. Weaver then countered that Weddle was seeking the mayor's seat in order to receive incentives for his own business - a claim that Weddle adamantly denied. He then said that a specific restaurant was paying no restaurant tax and had a small rental fee as part of the incentive to bring that business to London.
All three candidates were asked about development along Exit 29, with all three stating that the property had been settled by a court judgement, as a part of Laurel County. Kirby said the infrastructure provided by City of Corbin could tie the development up in legal issues for decades, but he hoped for some resolution in the matter. Weaver said the annexation was a huge project when the City of London began the annexation process but that the property was legally part of the City of London under the annexation laws. Weddle contended that the property dispute between London and Corbin could hopefully be settled through compromise with Corbin.
All three stated they were running to improve and enhance London and the community's development and future and that they would work with the city council and the citizens in the area to see London reach its full potential - now and in the future.
