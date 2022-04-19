Tuesday, April 26 will offer some insight into London's mayoral candidates with a public forum between the three candidates - Judd Weaver, Randall Weddle and Jacob Michael Kirby.
The forum will be at the London Community Center with a "Meet and Greet" at 5:45 p.m. and the question and answer session beginning at 6:15 p.m. The event is hosted by the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce and presented by The Leadership Collective.
For those who cannot attend in person, the forum will be streamed live online at fb.com/londonlaurelchamber
The public may submit questions by going to https://forms.gle/KYXJWo6qiXXeUBhs7. Questions will be accepted now through Friday, April 22.
An independent group will select questions from the anonymous questions submitted. In case of duplicate questions or similar questions, the mediators may combine the information into one question. Due to time restraints, not all questions submitted may be asked.
