Serving healthy food with a variety of choices signify McAlister's Deli, which broke ground Tuesday morning on their London location.
Officials with McAlister's joined local community leaders for a groundbreaking ceremony between Texas Roadhouse and Fazoli's on KY 192 to celebrate the restaurant franchise's 19th location in Kentucky.
Taral Patel with Logos LLC, the franchise that owns McAlister's, said construction is set to begin next week, with an anticipated opening date in November. The 3,100-square-foot building will offer the customary favorites of the deli chain and is expected to employ between 30 to 40 people.
Promoting their restaurant chain as "Fast food and casual dining" with "healthy but delicious" offerings, McAlister's headlines its menu with sandwiches, soups, salads, spuds and more. Made with fresh ingredients, McAlister's offers entrees such as The King Club, the Reuben, Harvest Chicken Salad, French Dip, and the Grilled Chicken Caesar wrap.
Add a cup of broccoli cheddar, country potato, chicken tortilla or chili soup with a selection of salads such as The Green Goddess Cobb, Southwest Chicken and Avocado, Savannah Chopped, Grilled Chicken Caesar and more for a healthy balanced meal.
Their specialty "Spuds" offer a variety of meats, melty cheeses and garnishes to top off the meal or as a stand-alone offering.
If soup and salad to offset your sandwich just isn't your taste for the day, customers have a choice of side dishes such as mac-n-cheese, tomato and cucumber salad, superfood slaw, potato salad and fresh fruits.
To satisfy the sweet tooth, McAlister's offers Banana Butterscotch pie, Godiva Double Chocolate cheesecake, house-baked cookies, brownies.
Wash it down with one of their flavored teas and pure cane sugar lemonades.
McAlister's also offers catering to fit business meetings to family reunions and offer sandwich trays, box lunches, dessert, breakfast, and salad trays.
They also give back to the community, and plan to be involved in schools, churches, non-profit organizations and others to support local programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.