MANCHESTER — A month after visiting Baptist Health Corbin and London’s St. Joesph’s hospital, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was back in southeast Kentucky thanking and visiting healthcare workers at AdventHealth Manchester Memorial Hospital in Clay County.
“These are the real heroes,” Senator McConnell said on AdventHealth’s staff. “Remember, we didn’t know what to do about this disease. So it took physical courage for these first-responders dealing with patients directly to go into the battle not knowing fully how it may affect their own health to try to save people who were infected, and prevent others from getting it.”
“We have 519 associates here at Advent Health Manchester,” said the hospital's President and CEO Chris Self. “They come to work everyday and put themselves and their families on the line for the sake of providing great care to our patients that need us.”
Senator McConnell was also joined by Manchester Mayor James Garrison, Clay County Judge Executive John Johnson, State Representative Derek Lewis, Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, and the Kentucky State Director of the US Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Hilda Gay Legg.
“They do so much to support us, and to fund us, and to allow us to our jobs to the best of our ability in an incredibly challenging year,” said Self.
Self then announced that AdventHealth would be investing in building a new clinical building that will connect to and expand the Advent Health Primary Care Plant built in 2018.
Self said that since opening the facility three years ago, staff there see on average 303 people a day. Last year, the facility served 67,000 visitors.
“This is a multi-million dollar project, and you’ll be seeing the plans and the details for that in the next three months,” noted Self.
Self also made mention of a project currently underway at Manchester’s Memorial Hospital, a $16.3 million investment to rebuild and expand the hospital’s surgery department expected to be completed in the spring of 2021.
To help furnish the new surgery department with the latest equipment, Legg announced AdventHealth and Memorial Hospital were the recipients of a $400,000 grant to complete the $600,000 project of purchasing equipment.
“That will enable to them to provide better healthcare to the good people of Clay County, Kentucky,” said Legg. “Your commitment to Memorial Hospital, your commitment to the health and wellbeing of your community is to be commended,” she said to Self.
Senator McConnell then spoke about the CARES Act and the $12 billion it provided Kentucky.
“[The CARES Act provided] a major traunch of money for hospitals,” McConnell said. “In the case of Advent, I believe you all were at about $5.7 million. And looking at Clay County, it also got $200,000 for housing programs and to purchase PPE. And in the area, about $650,000 for transportation. And that was going on all over America as we literally tried to prop up the economy, and tackle the healthcare crisis.”
The Senator said he believed there was still a need for additional assistance to not only Kentucky’s hospitals, citing Governor Andy Beshear’s order to prohibit elective surgeries earlier this year.
“Our Governor and other governors, he was not alone, shut down elective surgeries,” said McConnell. “What these guys can tell you is that they are lucky to break even in Medicare and Medicaid and they avoid red ink, if they do, [it's] through elective surgeries,” he continued. “That made hospitals bleed financially even further, and of course those who needed care had it delayed for a couple of months. And now you’re probably wrestling with catching up with the healthcare needs that were put on pause during that period.”
As far as a second relief package similar to the CARES Act being passed, Senator McConnell said federal government officials had reached an impasse.
“I think part of it is we’re closer to a presidential election, partisan passions are more on display,” he said. “But I haven’t given up on getting one more round. Because after all, this is not about Republicans and Democrats, it’s about the country and what does it need at this particular juncture.”
McConnell said that he recommended doing another trillion-dollar package when discussions on a second relief package began back in July, but that Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, wanted to pass a $3 trillion package.
The Senator re-emphasized what he would like to see in the new bill, which he had previously mentioned while visiting Corbin Baptist Health last month. McConnell said he would like to see liability coverage for those who deal with coronavirus patients, small businesses, as well as school districts and educators. He also spoke about the importance his recommended bill placed on America’s education system.
“I don’t think it’s our job in Washington to tell schools whether to go back in-person, or operate remotely if they have that ability, and that’s pretty hard in a lot of rural areas. But either way, they need additional help,” said McConnell. “We have in the bill that I recommended $105 billion directly to K-12 education.”
He also spoke about wanting to replenish the expired PPE loan program for small businesses, and how federal lawmakers were trying to determine how generous to make current unemployment benefits.
“We finally set it at $600 on top of the basic state unemployment insurance, and we found that for a lot of people, it was more profitable to stay home than go back to work,” explained the Senator. “So we’re searching for a number that doesn’t create a situation in which the fellow on one side of the street goes back to work for less than the fellow on the other side of the street staying home, and enjoying life.”
McConnell said he’s written to Governor Beshear recommending that the governor take advantage of President Trump’s recently signed executive order that would provide $300 on top of the basic state unemployment insurance.
“Summing it up, I’m hoping that we actually can get back tougher, and in-spite of the proximately of the election, put it aside, and reach an agreement sometime soon,” McConnell said on a new economic relief package. “That’s my view, and we will hope for the best as we move forward.”
