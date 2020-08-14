McCowan joins LLCEDA board

With her business acumen and love for the community, Angela McCowan was a perfect choice to fill a vacancy on the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority board of directors.
McCowan is the owner of Benqueil's Fine Jewelry in London, where she started working in 1982 after graduating from Eastern Kentucky University. She works every day in the store, while also developing business, commercial and residential properties.
"I've always been interested in the community. I can't imagine living anywhere else," she said. "I was honored when I was asked to serve on the board."
Angela is married to David McCowan, and they have three daughters - Madison Shears, Abby McCowan and Bella McCowan.
Prior to serving on the development authority board, Angela served for three years on the Saint Joseph London board of directors when a new hospital was built in London.
She replaces Glen Calebs, who retired after a long tenure helping and promoting development in London and Laurel County.
