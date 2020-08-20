"This election in 79 days is the most important election of our lifetime."
Those were the opening words of U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath during her visit to London on Monday.
McGrath is the Democratic opponent of long-time U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, whom McGrath says has served enough time in the nation's Capitol and is the root of the problem in Washington D.C. McGrath visited London's Heritage Kitchen on Monday afternoon after stops in Williamsburg that morning.
"With coronavirus and everything that's going on, we're in an economic decline - the likes of which we haven't seen since the Great Depression. We have 170,000 Americans that have died in the last six months - that's almost half the Americans that died in World War II, three times the amount that died in the Vietnam War - of coronavirus," McGrath told the crowd of nearly 30 people.
McGrath said Kentucky had also had problems before the COVID-19 pandemic, then outlined her childhood dream of being a fighter pilot and her battle to have the law prohibiting women from pursuing that career.
"The year was 1992, we elected more women to Congress than ever before in history," she said. "We had a new president and within six months of President Clinton taking office, Congress rescinded that law and President Clinton opened up jobs for women."
McGrath outlined her path to military service, where she also met her husband, and said that she is a Democrat while he is a Republican. But she emphasized that they both "are Americans first." She then added that the country is in dire divide.
"We are more partisan than ever, we're more divided than ever. There's more dysfunction than ever, there's more inequality than ever," she said. "And it's all been built by this guy that we have as our senator - that has built the dysfunctional Congress, the partisan Congress in history. And that's not who I am, it's not who I married, it's not where most Americans I think are and it's certainly not what our country needs right now."
McGrath added that she and her husband were both finishing out their 20-year career in 2016 and saw the direction the country was going in and were unhappy with that. She questioned the honor, character and integrity of many of today's leaders whom she said only support issues that either benefit special interest groups or their own political party, targeting McConnell and his 36 years in Congress.
"That's why you have people like Mitch McConnell, who will literally only do something if it is in the interest of his political party or his power. I'm tired of it," she said. "That's why a year ago I launched this campaign against him. Why? It really is to defend our democracy. If you look at what he's done, the idea that he was gone to Washington and built a swamp that literally cannot get anything done in the middle of a national crisis."
McGrath mentioned the loss of healthcare for many Americans, the high rate of unemployment in the state and the rising numbers of coronavirus before applauding Democratic Governor Andy Beshear and Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams for putting aside their political differences to come up with a plan for the November election. She said McConnell refused to negotiate with the Democratic Congress, adding that McConnell had done nothing more than pass a "big fat tax cut for people just like himself."
She then criticized McConnell for not taking more action on the opioid crisis in Kentucky, the infrastructure or healthcare in the state. McGrath added that prescription drug prices were a deep concern, with six bipartisan bills forwarded to McConnell that have never been approved. McGrath said that McConnell receives more money from the pharma group than any other senator.
"We literally have a system that is rigged. It's rigged to the powerful and the special interests and Mitch McConnell is the head of that," she continued. "So in order to get our democracy back, we have to get rid of him."
McGrath said to look at what would change with McConnell out of power - better health care, better prescription drug prices, better jobs. She mentioned the opioid crisis again, along with the 300,000 Kentuckians who still do not have healthcare.
"We need common sense approaches to ensure that every Kentuckian has access to health care," she added, as the audience applauded. "The second thing is infrastructure. People say to me, we need good quality jobs, not minimum wage jobs - jobs where we can make a decent living and not have to work three jobs to make ends meet. The problem is that there aren't any real good jobs in eastern Kentucky."
She said the situation in Kentucky has only gotten worse - the highest cancer rates in the country, the highest diabetes rates in the nation and some of the lowest wages. Improvement involves investing in infrastructure - broadband - so businesses can connect to the rest of the world. Education is also key to economic success, she added, and the world's largest middle class in history.
McGrath added that "tackling corruption in Washington" will be difficult, but can be achieved by replacing the existing Congress members.
"You cannot drain the swamp until you get rid of the one who built the swamp," she said.
McGrath also advocated for term limits for Congress, stating that she believed that two six-year terms were plenty for Congressman to serve and that five two-year terms were adequate for the representatives.
As a veteran herself, McGrath said she wanted to do for that group - many of whom are now ineligible for health care coverage and many of whom are homeless or struggling.
"You may not have PTSD (Post Traumatic Syndrome Disorder) for several years after doing your service," she said. "There's a very small window where you can check and get your benefits. If you don't do it then, you won't be able to get benefits. I want to change that."
"We can't even hash out our differences right now. He (McConnell) has made a gridlock in our country so it inflames both the left and the right and people are angry and they don't believe in our system anymore," she continued. "They don't believe we can actually solve problems. They don't believe in the institution of our government anymore. But I do. I do believe in us. I believe in our system. That's why I'm running against this man."
She added that this congressional race is not about her, nor is it about McConnell. Instead, she said, it is about the people in this country.
"We need to be Americans first. We can change the trajectory of our country, we can change the trajectory of Kentucky. There are a lot of people like me - who believe in doing the right thing. Just be an American," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.