A ribbon-cutting was held Monday, Dec. 2 for the introduction of the new climate-control system for McKnight Properties & Storage. This new system is utilized in the business' storage building, providing humidity control that prevents mold from growing on items such as antiques, paperwork and photos. McKnight Properties & Storage provided members of the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce with free snacks and prizes. These prizes included a $200 gift card for Koi Express, free auto service at London Auto Service, a $65 gift card for Salon 44 and other prizes. |
Photos by Michael Sliter, Hotwire Productions
