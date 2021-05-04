Medical examiner reports no trauma to body of missing Barbourville man

BABOURVILLE - The body of a Barbourville man who had been missing since February was found late Wednesday night.
Knox County Coroner Mike Blevins confirmed to the Times-Tribune that the body of Jason Paul Hensley, 38, had been found in a wooded area between Highway 25E and California Hollow. Blevins said the body had been found by a young man and young woman who were fishing.
Blevins received the call about the body at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. He said the teams on scene finished the recovery process around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
The Medical Examiner Office in Louisville performed an autopsy and reports no trauma occurred to the body. KSP was waiting on toxicology reports as of Thursday afternoon.
Hensley had been missing since February 6. Officials say Hensley left his California Hollow residence walking toward the Bailey Hollow area in Gray. He was complaining of chest pain when he left and no one has heard from him since.
The Coroner's office was assisted by the Knox County SORT team, the Knox County Sheriff's Office, and Kentucky State Police.
Death investigation remains open by KSP Det. Jake Wilson.
