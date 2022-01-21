Medical groups renamed to AdventHealth London Parkway Clinic  

AdventHealth Medical Group London Parkway Clinic, AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at London, AdventHealth Medical Group Urology at London, and AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics & Spine at London will now be named AdventHealth London Parkway Clinic, located at 102 Professional Drive, London. New name—same location and same whole-person care.
AdventHealth London Parkway Clinic offers Primary Care, General Surgery, Urology, and Orthopedics & Spine services. They also provide primary care services during convenient weekend hours: Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon and Sundays 1 p.m.-5 p.m. COVID-19 testing, COVID-19 vaccines, and flu vaccines are available at AdventHealth London Parkway Clinic as well.
For more information or to schedule an appointment: call 606-878-9611, visit www.adventhealthmanchester.com, or download the AdventHealth app to schedule your appointment online, chat with a nurse, request refills, pay your bill, and much more!
