This year's World Chicken Festival was a topic of discussion for members of the London Laurel County Tourism Commission, with ideas and suggestions for next year's celebration being part of the discussion.
Co-directors Kim Collier and Kelly Burton gave updates on this year's festival, which marked its 30th year. Although attendance was good, the relocation of the World's Largest Skillet proved to be a factor in its food sales. According to Burton, sales were down by one-third from previous years - with some obstacles being the new location.
While some board members felt that the location behind McKee Lodge placed the skillet in the line of other food vendors along Broad Street, Collier and Burton said the location of the Fourth Street stage was another factor.
"We put out a sign and some chicken prints from Main Street down to the skillet, but the stage blocked them," Burton explained. "If we use those again, we'll get bigger ones and there won't be a stage on Fourth Street next year."
But organizers already announced that the skillet would have a permanent home behind McKee Lodge, with the serving line and tent being located in the parking lot of the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Board member Caner Cornett suggested placing an aerial sign above Fourth and Main to point visitors to the skillet - an idea that brought discussion from other board members. Chair Tom Handy said the sign would still not be seen among the vendor booths lining Main Street. But an open Fourth Street would draw more attention to the skillet, as would the ceramic Col. Sanders sitting on a bench near the tent, Burton said. Those issues will also be a discussion point for the next World Chicken Festival Committee meeting.
Burton added that sponsorship with Kentucky Fried Chicken was also an option for next year's event.
Terms for board members was also an area that was addressed during last week's meeting. Collier said several board members' terms were expiring soon and needed to be renominated or replaced. Jamie Harrison, Caner Cornett and Tom Handy all have terms expiring in January 2020, while Scott Smith with the Restaurant Association has been expired for several years. Adam High with the hotel association also had his term expiring in October. Rodney Hendrickson, who was appointed to fill the seat for the fiscal court, will serve as a board member until his term expires in 2021.
The Thriller Ride, held on Oct. 12, was a cold and damp event, Burton added. Despite the rain and 42 degree weather, there were still 45 participants in the event. Other events slated to come to the area include a bass fishing tournament in May and a traveling basketball tournament in April.
City Tourism Director Chris Robinson reported on the city activities that included an update on the Town Center project. The preliminary work for that park area is nearly completed except for the construction of the stage area.
The London Laurel County Tourism Commission meets the third Tuesday of each month at Heritage Hills banquet hall.
