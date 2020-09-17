Meth and marijuana found during drug investigation

Numerous investigations into the sale and distribution of illicit drugs continued into last week, with Laurel Sheriff's officials confiscating methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia on Friday morning.
According to the press release from the Sheriff's Office, three more people were located at a residence off Old Crab Orchard Road, three miles north of London, around 10:15 a.m. That investigation began as a complaint of illegal drug activity and an outstanding warrant for one of the individuals found at the residence.
During a search of the residence, Sheriff's officials found a large amount of methamphetamine, needles, marijuana and drug paraphernalia - thus placing three individuals under arrest as the result of that investigation.
Those arrested were:
• Hallie M. Simpson, 35, of Richmond Road in London, on charges of first-degree trafficking controlled substance methamphetamine, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking in marijuana, first offense. Simpson was also charged with a bench warrant from Laurel District Court for failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication controlled substances and resisting arrest.
• Marvin Agee, 42, of Caddo Lake Court in London, was charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substances, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking in marijuana, first offense.
• Lacey Zainaldin, 36, of Widner Circle in Franklin, Ky., was charged with public intoxication controlled substances.
Assisting with the investigation and arrests were Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Detective Richard Dalrymple, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Robert Reed, and Deputy Allen Turner.
