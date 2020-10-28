The flow of illicit drugs into the county continues, but efforts by local law enforcement remain diligent with much of those substances being confiscated during traffic stops and investigations.
Over the past three days, that effort proved successful in removing illegal drugs from distribution.
Early Tuesday morning brought a traffic stop along Ky 312, nine miles south of London, in which two occupants in a silver Ford Mustang were found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and heroin. The driver, Shawn Chadwick Baker, 42, of Brown's Creek Road in London, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree trafficking controlled substance, methamphetamine; possession of controlled substance, heroin; reckless driving and improper start from a parked position. He was also found to have pipes, small baggies and a large amount of cash.
Ashley Barnes, 29, of Lake Pointe in Corbin was also charged in the incident, and now faces charges of first-degree possession of controlled substance, heroin, first offense, and first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
Assisting in that investigation were Laurel Sheriff's Detective James Sizemore, and Deputies Landry Collett, Justin Taylor and Tommy Houston.
Another early morning investigation landed two people in jail for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana. That came after a traffic stop by Deputy Allen Turner and K-9 Deputy Jake Miller on a red Nissan Altima traveling along North Laurel Road, three miles north of London. In that investigation, the driver and passenger were found in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine, a clear pipe with a clear crystal substance and marijuana.
John Peters, 44, of Dan Bowling Road in London, was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. The passenger, 29-year-old Carrie Swafford of Otter Creek Road in Manchester, was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine. Both were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Monday brought teamwork between the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Rockcastle Sheriff's Office, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Mount Vernon City Police and Kentucky State Police in an investigation into a vehicle sitting off Interstate 75.
There they found two individuals in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and digital scale. The two occupants in the vehicle were allegedly en route to Laurel County with the illicit substances.
Damco Tyron Bell, 40, of Lexington, was arrested from that investigation and charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession of controlled substance, heroin, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Kathy L. Moore, 43, of Nicholasville, was also arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were lodged in the Rockcastle County Detention Center. Lead investigator for the Kentucky State Police was: Detective Tyler Morris, and lead investigators for the Laurel County Sheriff's office were: Sheriff's Deputy Landry Collett, and Sheriff's Detective James Sizemore.
A woman wanted on a Laurel District Court warrant was arrested around 9:30 a.m. after deputies went to serve a warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft/receipt of stolen debit/credit card. During that investigation, Cindy Gibson, 46, of East Bernstadt, was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. She was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Around 10:13 a.m. Monday, Mary M. Roark, 36, of East KY 80 in London, was arrested after she was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. The arrest took place off Curry Road, eight miles east of London while deputies were conducting a drug investigation. Roark was at the residence and appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants. She was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Assisting in the investigation was Detective James Sizemore, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller, Deputy Jamie Etherton, and Deputy Allen Turner.
Another drug investigation was underway at press time Tuesday although no details on that investigation was available.
