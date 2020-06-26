Mi Casa owner thinks of his patrons as family

Oscar Barajas has been helping serve community members in the Tri-County with his Mexican style food dishes for over 20 years. Now more than ever Barajas thinks of the patrons at Mi Casa in Corbin as his friends and family.
What started as one restaurant 23 years ago in Williamsburg has expanded to three restaurants across the Tri-County. Barajas said he never dreamed of a growing business but is forever thankful.
Years ago Barajas started out as a "chip guy" for his brother-in-law and although he was always a hard worker, he said he never planned to own the business, much less expanding it to the now three restaurants. Mi Casa is going on its 23rd year in business. Mi Jalisco also in Corbin has been in operation for 10 years and the newest edition, a London location of Mi Casa, opened six months ago.
With approximately 50 employees between the three restaurants, Barajas is thankful for both good employees and good managers at each restaurant.
"You have to be friendly in this business," said Barajas who encourages hospitality. "Sometimes it's hard when you get a big rush."
During the interview, a family of three walked in the front door and passed the booth Barajas was sitting in. As they passed, each family member greeted Barajas with a smile and wave. They are just some of his regular loyal customers he considers to be more like friends and family than customers.
"I've seen some kids been raised here," added Barajas who said he's watched children grow up as they continue to come and dine in the restaurant. "I feel like family."
Mi Casa in Corbin offers a large seating capacity and many spend their birthday's gathered inside around friends and family.
The main dining room at Mi Casa can seat approximately 60 people and two other areas often used for parties can also seat 60 or more. A covered patio with multiple TVs can seat an additional 35 people. Barajas said individuals often come specifically to enjoy the patio setting.
Mi Casa in Corbin offers daily lunch specials. Barajas said one favorite is the chimichanga.
Law enforcement officers receive a 50-percent discount off their meal. Giving back and helping the community is important to Barajas.
"I always try to help with the community, churches, schools and hospitals," said Barajas.
Why?
"I think God's blessed me and that's why I have to give a little bit back," he said.
Barajas said he inherited the business from his brother-in-law who gave it to him when he noticed the hard work he was putting into to Mi Casa. Since that time, Barajas has cultivated relationships with patrons and community members, leaving him with a sense of thankfulness to serve.
He along with the staff at both Mi Casa locations and Mi Jalisco extend a special thank you to the community.
"I will always be supporting the community, as much as I can," added Barajas.
