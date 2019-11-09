Michael Bublé coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Michael Bublé has announced 27 new North American tour dates in 2020 following the phenomenal global success of his “An Evening With Michael Bublé Tour.” The new leg of dates begins in Jacksonville, Florida on March 17 with stops in Boston, San Francisco, Vegas and making its way to the KFC Yum! Center on March 28.
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on November 18 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com and at the KFC Yum! Center box office
“In the U.S. alone, Bublé has already performed for over half a million fans. The demand to see Michael Bublé in concert is bigger than ever and with his high visibility around Christmas time, tickets truly make an ideal holiday gift,” commented Don Fox, the head of Beaver Productions, the tour’s national promoter.
In other Bublé news, Warner Records/Reprise Records has announced the release of a brand-new rendition of “White Christmas.” Bublé’s quintessential holiday album Christmas has been a No. 1 staple since its release and last year alone, Christmas accumulated over one billion streams. It is by far the biggest holiday album of the decade.
Michael Bublé has sold over 60 million records worldwide over the course of his extraordinary career, has had numerous No. 1 singles, hosted seven NBC specials and won four Grammys and multiple Juno Awards as a performer and songwriter. He is a multi-platinum artist and his most recent album, ❤️ (love), was No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200.
EVENT INFORMATION
Event: An Evening with Michael Bublé
Venue: KFC Yum! Center
Show Date/Time: Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 8 p.m.
On Sale Date/Time: Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Ticket Prices: $147.50, $89, $69
