Michael Whisman with Next Opportunity Events welcomed to chamber

Michael Whisman, with Next Opportunity Events, center, was presented with a new member plaque from the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce during its monthly membership luncheon at the London Community Center. Whisman is involved with the War Hammer 100, a 100-mile trail run set for June 11-12 along the Sheltowee Trace in the London area. Presenting the plaque are Deanna Herrmann, Chamber CEO and Michael Sliter, Chamber President.
Photo by Nita Johnson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.