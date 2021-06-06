Michael Whisman with Next Opportunity Events welcomed to chamber

Michael Whisman, with Next Opportunity Events, center, was presented with a new member plaque from the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce during its monthly membership luncheon at the London Community Center. Whisman is involved with the War Hammer 100, a 100-mile trail run set for June 11-12 along the Sheltowee Trace in the London area. Presenting the plaque are Deanna Herrmann, Chamber CEO and Michael Sliter, Chamber President.

Photo by Nita Johnson

