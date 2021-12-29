DIY-ers in the Laurel area will soon have closer opportunities to purchase their arts and crafts supplies.
Paula Thompson, executive director of the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority, announced last week that Michael's craft store is coming to London.
The business will be located at 106 London Shopping Center in the former Goody's/Gordman's store beside Tractor Supply. The 22,000 square foot building will feature florals, framing; sewing, knitting and crocheting supplies; craft paint, canvas, home decor and a multitude of other selections for the Do-It-Yourself-ers.
According to the video on the LLCEDA, construction has already begun inside the building and a Fall 2022 opening is planned.
Michael's operates 1,255 stores in 49 states and is renowned for its variety of craft items. They also offer teacher and military discounts.
Thompson said she was pleased to bring the hobby store to the area.
“Michael’s is a wonderful addition to our community. There was a void for those who need framing or love to do arts and crafts,” she said. “We are thankful to retail space owners who are flexible to fit corporate needs. Each potential project has a lot of moving parts and London has the best team to get the job done.”
Thompson said her recruiting for industrial and retail additions to the community are often based on the comments she receives from the public.
"I hear from people who say they'd like to see this store or that store in London," she said. "We continue to try and bring the businesses the people want to the area. But we want to continue to grow and offer as much variety as possible to London so we don't have to drive to other places."
