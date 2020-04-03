The cancellation of events poses a threat to the tourism business, but one local hotel is showing their spirit of helpfulness in a unique way.
Microtel Inns & Suites and Baymont Inn, owned by Randy Singh, Savannah Whitaker and Singh's parents, is offering special rates and discounts to health care workers and those needing a quiet place to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whitaker said there are many needs during the shutdown of businesses. She and her husband Randy wanted to do something to help during this time.
"We're offering day rates or just a couple of hours for people who need a quiet, safe place to work," she explained. "With Starbucks and the library shut down, there are some people who need to use WiFi for their work. We have a secure WiFi system they can use to do their work or just for a different setting than home."
Whitaker added that Microtel, although owned and marketed under the Wyndham Hotels franchise, is individually owned and operates on its own revenues. The closing of most businesses and cancellation of events during the coronavirus outbreak has placed many small businesses in jeopardy over the past several weeks and the hotel owners wanted to find a way to help.
"We are offering discounted rates to healthcare workers who need a place to stay so they don't take any germs home to their family," she said. "We understand that some people may have elderly in their homes and they are vulnerable to this. Here, the person working out of the home has a safe place to be."
Whitaker said the rooms could be rented for a few hours, one day, or for an extended stay as needed. She said the staff is making sure that their facilities are sanitized regularly to ensure that safety.
"If someone rents a room, we make sure that room is not used again for three days. We're following the recommendations from the WHO (World Health Organization) and CDC (Center for Disease Control) on sanitizing. They're saying that the virus can live on surfaces for up to three days, so we sanitize the room and don't rent it for three days."
The sanitizing process includes wiping down all surface areas, using "products approved to kill the coronavirus."
"We leave the products on for 30 seconds as they recommend, then wipe it down," Whitaker added. "The staff wipes down the door knobs, elevator buttons, counters and the lobby several times a day. We want people to have a safe place to stay."
She added that the hotel business usually has a very busy month in March and April but by renting out discounted room rates and offering a safe work place is helping the public as well as the staff.
"We wanted to do something to help and make sure that our employees are taken care of," Whitaker said. "We're partnering with local restaurants to give discounts to people staying here so we can help their business as well.
"We want to keep our employees working and help out other local businesses," Whitaker said. "This is better for our community, for the small businesses. We're all in this together and we have to stick together to make it work."
