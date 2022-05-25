There are many emotions that run across the mind of retiring teacher, Joanna Sizemore.
With 27 years under her belt, she is winding down her career with sadness as well as gratefulness for the hundreds of students and staff that have clinched her career.
She's also ending her career as the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce 2022 Middle School Teacher of the Year.
Sizemore is a native of Pikeville and lived in northern Kentucky with her husband, Shawn. She began her career at Rockcastle County Middle School, where she stayed for six years. But at that time her husband landed a job at South Laurel High School and Sizemore applied to teach in the same system when the couple moved to London.
"I was hired and have been at South Middle for the past 21 years," she said.
Sizemore teaches music and choir and realizes that many students who struggle with the academic courses are often more successful in her classes. She credits much of her success to the topic she teaches, which also allows her more opportunity to know the students on a more relaxed basis than in some other classes.
That blends perfectly with her philosophy of teaching — to make all her students feel loved and help them achieve all they can.
"It's awesome to see a kid 'get it'," she said. "Some of them may not do well in other classes but in music class they usually do well. I love to pull up videos of people they hear on the radio and let them watch how they do things. Then I point out that their favorite artists sometimes have to work at getting the songs right — that they have to work to do something they love. With music, we listen, play games and learn music."
Her own success, she feels, is due to her own personality.
"I don't hold grudges," she said. "Everybody has a bad day along, and if something happens one day, it's over and the next day starts over."
She thrives when she sees students learning and achieving a goal.
"I love seeing the kids and interacting with them. I'd rather be in a classroom of kids than with a group of adults," she added. "It's cool being a sixth through eighth-grade teacher, especially music. I love this age group — they come in as kids and leave here as young adults. I love seeing how they grow as human beings each year of middle school."
Over her career, Sizemore has seen a multitude of students, many of whom have difficult home lives. She deals with those cases with open-mindedness and understanding.
"I try to make sure to reach all levels," she said. "Seeing kids who are not taken care of at home breaks my heart and those are the ones that I really try to show love to. I always say 'good morning' because that may be the only time they ever hear that. I try to make them feel successful and show them love and let them know they mean something."
Sizemore received her bachelor's degree from Eastern Kentucky University and earned her master's from Union College. She and her husband Shawn have served as music directors at First Christian Church for 25 years while they juggle their careers (Shawn moved from the classroom to oversee the Gifted and Talented program for the school district a few years ago) and while raising their three children. Her oldest daughter, Haley Petro, teaches eighth-grade science - with a classroom just across the hallway from Sizemore's classroom. Daughter Tori Sizemore is graduating from EKU with a degree in music education and served as the spokesperson for the GEAR UP program. Shawn Kennedy Sizemore, their son, is a sophomore at Western Kentucky University and works with the Kentucky Department of Transportation as a civil engineer.
But along with the successes, Sizemore has also seen some tragedy and challenges along her career. In 2012, she was diagnosed with a brain tumor which was removed.
"I had to stay out for a year," she said. "I had some nerve damage but I wasn't going to quit teaching."
In fact, she didn't quit anything she had started — besides teaching music and choir, Sizemore also worked with the First Priority program, leaving just last year. She has also served as an assistant dance coach for 14 years. She had served as head coach of the SLHS dance team prior to that.
Her positive attitude has paid off well — when she mentions "retiring," her students beg her to reconsider. Some tell her to retire from the middle school and move on with them to the high school next year — making it clear that she has left a huge impact on their lives.
And, for Sizemore, that is exactly the legacy she wants to leave behind.
