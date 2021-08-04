The hillside by Levi Jackson Park's amphitheater hosted over 100 people gathered for the inaugural Midsummer Night's Blues on Saturday evening, with the weather hosting a perfect setting for the event. Five bands comprised the musical lineup that echoed harmonies from the amphitheater stage to the spectators seated in chairs, on blankets and on the grassy slope as the varied talents of the performers were showcased.
Photos by Nita Johnson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.